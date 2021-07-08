Agile Underwriting Solutions Acquires Managing General Agent Exhale Insurance

BEDFORD, Nova Scotia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Underwriting Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Managing General Agent Exhale Insurance effective July 1, 2021.



Exhale Insurance is an innovative insurance MGA that has grown rapidly by adopting digital technology to deliver superior insurance products simply and conveniently to their broker partners and customers.

“With the additional capabilities of Exhale’s technologies and capacity, Agile is positioned to be a market leader in the Canadian MGA space,” says Brett Graham, President of Agile Underwriting Solutions.

“I am confident that our existing broker partners will find that the acquisition of Exhale by Agile will provide even greater product access and support in the future,” says Braden Bosch, owner of Exhale Insurance. “Agile has enviable access to robust underwriting, data analytics and actuarial expertise that truly sets it apart in terms of continued product innovation and competitive pricing approaches for Canadian brokers and their clients.”

Brett Graham adds, “This is a timely acquisition for Agile as we transform our technologies to support the independent Canadian broker channel by providing choice, capacity and ease of placing risks that may be unique or out of favour with insurance companies.”

About Agile Underwriting Solutions

With more than 20 years of experience in the Canadian insurance market, Agile Underwriting Solutions is committed to helping brokers across the country build their businesses by finding coverage for hard to place residential, commercial and British Columbia vehicle risks.



For more information, please visit agileuw.ca.

