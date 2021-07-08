SomaLogic teams with leading Boston academic center to offer the SomaScan® Platform to researchers

New York and Boulder, Colo., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, announced today that Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s (BIDMC) Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics, and Systems Biology Center in Boston, Mass. will be the first site to offer the 7,000-plex SomaScan® Assay kits in their core lab and provide SomaScan data to their clients. BIDMC has been using the SomaScan Platform since 2015 and has published more than 25 studies using this pioneering proteomics technology.

“We are excited to partner with the world-class medical research center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “Under the leadership of our longtime partner, Dr. Towia Libermann, we hope to expand access to our proteomics technology to support breakthrough discoveries in biology and medicine.”

The SomaScan Assay will be performed by Dr. Towia Libermann, Director of the BIDMC Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics, and Systems Biology Center and the Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center Proteomics Core. Dr. Libermann has performed the assay since its use began at BIDMC in 2015. His lab recently switched to SomaLogic’s 7,000-plex assay, believed to be one of the broadest views of the proteome available. BIDMC is the first of several labs SomaLogic is partnering with to provide its SomaScan Platform to researchers seeking the power of proteomics in their studies.

“Our core lab is already providing access to the SomaScan Assay to researchers across many Boston area academic institutions and beyond,” says Dr. Libermann. “Now we can offer academic customers our extensive experience with the assay and an additional access point to the next generation of SomaLogic’s proteomics technology, a major advance in exploring disease biomarkers for precision medicine across numerous pathophysiological pathways.”

SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

###

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

SomaSignal™ tests are for Research Use Only (RUO) and have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed throughout this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,“ “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “assume” or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may relate to projections of the Company’s revenue, earnings and other business plans, financial and operational measures, Company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, and future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.