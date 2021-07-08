CheerleadingMix.com Officially Launches Brand to Offer Premade Cheer Mixes for Teams

Atlanta, Georgia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to increased demand, cheerleading’s premier music production company New Level Music is pleased to announce its continued expansion into premade cheer mixes with the launch of CheerleadingMix.com .



CheerleadingMix.com features a continually updated catalogue of ready-made cheer music for teams seeking quick and convenient use of high-quality premade tracks. All cheer songs featured in the library are produced by the industry’s leading music producers at New Level Music, including cheer’s most sought-after producer CheerMusicPro.



The CheerleadingMix.com catalogue was developed over the last two years to create a much-needed resource for cheer teams seeking tracks quickly. The tracks are created in mind for all cheer programs – whether all-girl or coed, and are suitable for use at middle schools, high schools, recreation teams, all-star teams and more. Mixes from the site are already in use by some of the nation’s top cheer programs.



New Level Music Founder & CEO Patrick Avard – the artist behind CheerMusicPro – explained the motivation behind creating a marketplace with tracks readily available: “In addition to our custom cheer mixes, we’ve seen increase in demand for premade options as well, so launching this brand was a natural extension of our services. CheerleadingMix.com creates a place where cheer teams can get music licenses to use a range of high-quality tracks, instantly, and can hit the ground running.”



“This has been a huge undertaking and everyone at New Level Music has worked hard to ready the catalogue before the start of the 2021-22 season. When a cheer team needs music quickly, CheerleadingMix.com is the answer,” Avard added.



CheerleadingMix.com songs range from 1:30-2:30 minutes in length and are offered to teams starting as low as $150 per track. Custom voiceover and length options are available upon request.