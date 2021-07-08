Innerme Launches New U.S. Website for Organic Plant-Based Sports Nutrition Product Line

BOCA RATON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innerme, which makes 100 percent plant-based sports nutrition food, announced this week’s formal launch of its new U.S. website.

“We developed a website just for our American consumers,” said Dirk Baelus, founder and CEO of Innerme, the Belgium-based sports, health, and wellness company. “The website has information about our products and our story.”

Innerme’s sports nutrition food products are part of Baelus’ life story.

“I used to run a pub, work long nights, smoked, drank beer, and lived an unhealthy life,” he said. “But in 2009, I entered and completed my first triathlon in Hawaii, which changed everything.”

After Hawaii, Baelus realized he needed to develop a healthier diet.

“Plant-based food is the healthiest diet I found,” he added.

Baelus eventually finished 26 triathlons, closed his pub, and started a sports nutrition company based on the recipes he developed for himself.

The Innerme story doesn’t end there.

In 2013, Hall of Fame tennis great Kim Clijsters found Innerme products at a local health food store.

“I was in a personal time in my life where I was searching for really good healthy nutrition. I was traveling the world, trying different products and just never really found what I was looking for,” she said.

“From the start, the Innerme products were the right fit,” Clijsters added. “They helped me with stamina and recovery. Knowing I had such a strong and good quality product was a major relief – I knew that my nutrition was covered.”

Clijsters later met Dirk at a nutritional event where he was teaching a cooking class.

“I was thrilled when Kim, a hall of fame tennis player, told me she loved our products,” Baelus said. “It didn’t take long to bring Kim into our family as an ambassador and investor.”

Innerme most popular products are available to American consumers on Amazon:

ISO Energy Drink for before, during, or after working out. ISO Energy Drink is a pure and natural sports drink for all ages. It is a healthy, organic thirst-quencher with high-quality ingredients, such as rice, agave, Celtic sea salt, and freeze-dried fruit. Plus, the drink provides a high dose of vitamin C from rosehip and acerola.

Protein Mix Chocolate for after workout recovery. The Innerme Protein Mix is a vegetable-based, protein-rich food that can help you build muscles and recover after exercising. It provides all the essential amino acids you need. The mix is easy to digest and has a delicious, natural taste.

Energy Bars for before, during, after working out, or as a snack. This apple-cinnamon-flavored bar is delicious and easy to digest and provides fast and long-lasting energy. It is 100 percent natural and 100 percent vegan without refined sugar or fructose. The ingredients include rice syrup, puffed rice, sesame seed, rice protein, pea protein, apple, cinnamon, and sea salt. It may contain traces of gluten and nuts.

Innerme products only contain ingredients that are pure, powerful, and organic. In addition, they do not contain refined sugar and are vegan, lactose-free and gluten-free.

The product launch coincides with consumers more health-conscious than ever before.

“The pandemic forced people to think about their health,” Baelus said. “People today realize that plant-based eating is a healthier diet than the fried food and sugary sodas they had been consuming.”

Last year, Natural Products Insider reported that the use of sports nutrition supplements is increasing, especially plant-based food products.

“For 12 years, I have promoted plant-based living,” Baelus said. “The rest of the world is catching up to us.”

You can follow Innerme on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more information about Innerme’s organic energy bars, energy drinks, and protein mix, you can visit innermeusa.com or you can purchase the products at walmart.com and Amazon.com.

