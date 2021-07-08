Cybersecurity Leaders Seek Solutions for Ransomware, Zero Trust in Great Plains Region

OMAHA, Neb., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading live Virtual Summits in the Great Plains region on Thursday, July 15.



The 2021 Great Plains Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry. This summit will feature some of the region’s most preeminent security experts, including Special Agent in Charge Joe Scargill of the Minneapolis Field Office of the US Secret Service.

Scargill will be covering the idea of “protective advance” — the proactive and preventative work done by Secret Service teams in order to preserve the security of the people they protect. This includes planning, practice, and exercises that represent good cyber hygiene to prevent attacks.

“The Secret Service’s expertise in cyber capabilities enhances the agency’s ability to carry out both an evolving investigative mission, and its more familiar mandate to protect our nation’s highest elected leaders,” said Agent Scargill. “The key to developing seasoned and exceptional protective agents includes the fundamental skills that are developed and refined through their work as Secret Service investigators. The training and experience that Secret Service special agents develop by conducting complex financial investigations sharpens the skill set they need to rapidly design and implement complex protective and security plans.”

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around ransomware, zero trust, user security, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in the months ahead.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout the region:

Norm Kromberg, Vice President Information Security / CISO, SouthernCarlson

Jonathan Kimmitt, CISO, The University of Tulsa

William Pulte, CIO, Educational Service Unit 3

Steven Ramirez, CISO, UofL Health

Michelle Vercellino, CIO and EVP of Operations & Insights, IMA Financial Group



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include CrowdStrike, Pure Storage, Cisco, Okta and many more.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, July 15 starting at 8:00 a.m. CT. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information for the Summit can be found at dataconnectors.com/greatplains.

As a preview of the summit, Agent Scargill will speak live today via LinkedIn. Details of the Cybersecurity “Protective Advance”: Data Connectors LinkedIn Live Briefing can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dataconnectors/posts/

