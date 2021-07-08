Moore Kuehn Encourages CFV, KVSB, ATHN and DMYQ Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: CFV)



CFV has agreed to merge with Nettar Group. Under the proposed transaction, CFV shareholders will only own 22% of the combined company.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ: KVSB)



Khosla Ventures II has agreed to merge with Nextdoor. Under the proposed transaction, Khosla Ventures II shareholders will only own 9.7% of the combined company.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN)



Athena Technology has agreed to merge with Heliogen. Under the proposed transaction, Athena Technology shareholders will only own 10.6 % of the combined company.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ)



DMY Technology IV has agreed to merge with Planet Labs. Under the proposed transaction, DMY Technology IV shareholders will only own 12.5% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

