NASP Releases Agenda for the NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo

Washington, DC, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, announces this year’s agenda and keynote speakers for the live and in-person NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo, September 27-30, 2021 at the Marriott Marquis, in Washington, DC.

Pre-conference workshops will be held on Monday, September 27th, with the NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo sessions and events taking place over the next three days – Tuesday, September 28th through Thursday, September 30th.

Expert faculty and thought leaders will provide comprehensive information and insights on the clinical, regulatory, operational, and patient experience aspects of specialty pharmacy. The NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo will offer enough LIVE pharmacist CPE credits to satisfy most state annual requirements. In addition, nurse and pharmacy technician CE credits will be offered.

The pre-conference workshops provide attendees additional opportunities to enhance their knowledge and earn CE credit. The four pre-conference workshops include the Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) Exam Preparation Course for pharmacists preparing for the CSP examination; the Hospital and Health System Workshop focused on hospital/health system specialty pharmacy; the Technology Day Workshop which will explore advances and the roles technology plays in the current healthcare delivery system, and the Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference for those interested in learning more about the current legal and regulatory requirements and the extraordinary complexities associated with the specialty pharmacy industry. CLE and CE credits are offered for this workshop. An additional fee is required for pre-conference workshops.

To view the full agenda, please visit: https://naspnet.org/annual-meeting/agenda

NASP also announced four NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo keynote speakers who will share their inspiring, motivational, and insightful stories and messages with attendees.

Montel Williams, an Emmy Award winning television personality for more than 17 years, is also a multiple sclerosis patient and activist. He is a decorated former naval officer, inspirational speaker, author, entrepreneur, and advocate for patients worldwide.

As the world emerges from the pandemic, Justin Patton will challenge and inspire attendees to Reimagine What’s Possible!

Monica Pearson will present on diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace. Best known for her 37 years as a multi-award-winning Atlanta news anchor, Pearson serves as a pillar of leadership in several national organizations, earning her a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Amelia Rose Earhart will present at the Women in Specialty Pharmacy Luncheon. Recognized as a passionate aviatrix, seeker of all things adventurous, and named by the Jaycees as one of the “Top Ten Young Americans,” Earhart shares a story of determination, courage, and empowerment for anyone who seeks new horizons.

“We are absolutely thrilled to meet in person once again and welcome attendees to our new venue, the beautiful Marriott Marquis in downtown Washington, DC. The Annual Meeting & Expo offers outstanding educational opportunities for everyone from executives to students, and offers pharmacist, nurse, pharmacy technician, and legal CE credits. Our keynote speakers will inspire and motivate us to Reimagine What’s Possible, appreciating who we are at our best and the power of our presence. It has been such a challenging and difficult 18 months and we are excited to be able to reconnect with our friends, colleagues, and supporters as we continue to emerge and recover from the pandemic,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President & CEO.

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals, including senior level executives, specialty pharmacy thought leaders, industry veterans, pharmacy directors, clinical pharmacists, nurses, consultants, and other management-level personnel. Attendees represent the full spectrum of the industry, including specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, technology and data management organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors, and suppliers to the industry.

Take advantage of NASP’s robust educational agenda and be inspired by the keynote speakers’ powerful messages. For more information and to register for the NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo please visit: https://naspnet.org/annual-meeting. For questions, please contact info@naspnet.org.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing, delivering, and promoting continuing professional education and specialty certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With 140 corporate members and nearly 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.