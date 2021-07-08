Application Gateway Market Size to Reach USD 313 Billion by 2025 with Registering a 11.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Application Gateway Market information by Organization Size, by Components, by Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 1.65 Billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% by 2027.

Application Gateway Market Competitive Landscape

With the existence of both established and new firms competing in the market, the application gateway industry is more prone to fragmentation. Customers have been more interested in established firms such as Microsoft because the solutions may require customization based on user requirements while maintaining performance. The company is predicted to hold the most significant global market share.

Dominant Key Players on Application Gateway Market Covered Are:

Microsoft Corporation (US)

F5 Networks Inc (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Akamai (US)

Barracuda Networks (US)

Orange S.A. (France)

SAP SE (Germany)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US)

Imperva (US)

Kemp Technologies Inc. (US)

Citrix Systems Inc (US)

Zscaler Inc. (US)

Snapt (US)

Avi Networks (US)

Aculab (US)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Application Gateway Market Drivers

The increased demand for protected networks, as well as an increase in the number of different application-layer attacks, are projected to drive the application gateway market in the coming years. In addition, expanding application gateway applications in the government and public sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecommunication, retail, and other industries are expected to enhance the market in the coming years. Furthermore, technological improvements in firewall systems, as well as an increase in security concerns related to network attacks such as worms, malware, spyware, and phishing, are expected to fuel the market throughout the estimated period. The increasing use and application of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and software-defined network technologies is expected to provide considerable market growth opportunities.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global application gateway industry has been segmented on the basis of components, organization size, and vertical.

Application Gateway Market On the basis of components, the worldwide market has been divided into solution and service. The service segment has been split into three sub-segments: consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.

Application Gateway Market On the basis of organization size, the worldwide market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Application Gateway Market On the basis of vertical, the worldwide market has been divided into BFSI, manufacturing, government, IT & telecommunication, retail, healthcare, and others.

Application Gateway Market Regional Analysis

North America to Gain the Largest Market Share

Due to the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks and the growing need for data protection by major and small- and medium-sized businesses, North America accounted for the largest market share. The US dominates the market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico due to the early adoption of technology and the increasing need for effective management of IT risk and compliance monitoring.

Europe to Hold the Second Spot

During the review period, Europe is predicted to be the second-largest market. The growing Internet penetration and company migration to cloud-based infrastructure have increased the number of vulnerabilities and the risk of cyberattacks.

APAC to Witness the Fastest Growth

During the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional sector in the worldwide application gateway market. Markets in nations such as China and Japan are likely to grow rapidly in the future years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Application Gateway Market

Countries around the world have taken precautionary measures in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak. While schools are closed, and communities are being advised to stay at home, many organizations are figuring out how to enable their staff to work from home. As a result, the use of video communication platforms has increased. The number of new domain registrations on various video communication services, including Zoom, has skyrocketed in the last four months. According to Checkpoint Security, over 1700 new domains have been registered since January 2020, with 25% of those registered in the first week of March 2020. As a result, cybercriminals have begun to target these platforms.

Industry News

In January 2020 - Orange Business Services has announced the completion of its acquisition of SecureLink, a European cybersecurity firm. The company intends to broaden its international reach as well as its cybersecurity capabilities with this acquisition.

In June 2019 - Microsoft Corporation announced its latest customer rules for its Azure Application Gateway Firewall (WAF). With this improvement, the company provides customers with the opportunity to create their own rules using Internet Protocol (IP) or IP Range, as well as string-based matching conditions.

