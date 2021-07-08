Great Plains Communications Bringing Fiber Optic Broadband Business Services to Council Bluffs, Iowa

Blair, Nebraska, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider, is expanding its fiber-optic network and rolling out gigabit-speed services in Council Bluffs, Iowa. More than 1300 businesses will be able to sign up for fiber-driven technology solutions including internet access with speeds up to 10 Gbps, managed Ethernet, managed WiFi and GPC Cloud Connect, delivered over fiber to ensure the fastest and most reliable connectivity.

“Our goal is for organizations in Council Bluffs, Iowa to have both access to fast, reliable fiber-driven services, and an exceptional customer service experience that comes from working with a Midwest provider who has over a century of experience,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “GPC views our customers as technology partners and understands the needs of Midwestern businesses because we are a Midwestern business. We look forward to working with the Council Bluffs business community.”

Fiber deployment is currently underway. Customers will be turned up in phases as construction is completed. To request more information visit www.gpcom.com/councilbluffs.

Great Plains Communications Business Products and Services

Businesses will have access to fully scalable fiber services. Customers will also receive expert support and personal service to enhance the customer experience including a Midwest-based call center, local technicians and a Midwest-based Network Operations Center (NOC). Services are powered by the 13,500+ mile GPC fiber network that reaches 11 states.

Managed Ethernet solutions — Cost-effective, scalable and secure solution to connect multiple sites with point-to-point, point-to-multipoint or multipoint-to-multipoint configurations with Ethernet Private Line (EPL), Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Ethernet Private LAN (E-LAN).

— Cost-effective, scalable and secure solution to connect multiple sites with point-to-point, point-to-multipoint or multipoint-to-multipoint configurations with Ethernet Private Line (EPL), Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Ethernet Private LAN (E-LAN). GPC Cloud Connect — Provides a fast, private and secure connection to leading cloud services (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google and more) from on-premise business networks. Bandwidth scalability matches changing workload and application demands, bypassing the public internet for minimal latency.

— Provides a fast, private and secure connection to leading cloud services (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google and more) from on-premise business networks. Bandwidth scalability matches changing workload and application demands, bypassing the public internet for minimal latency. GPC Managed WiFi — From installation to turn-up, testing and maintenance, expert local teams ensure a secure WiFi connection, so customers, guests and employees enjoy reliable internet connectivity in both indoor and outdoor settings.

— From installation to turn-up, testing and maintenance, expert local teams ensure a secure WiFi connection, so customers, guests and employees enjoy reliable internet connectivity in both indoor and outdoor settings. GPC iTV - Bring the latest local news, live sports and popular entertainment to enhance the overall customer and employee experience – all over the GPC Internet connection.

- Bring the latest local news, live sports and popular entertainment to enhance the overall customer and employee experience – all over the GPC Internet connection. Multiple voice solutions — Phone systems ranging from traditional landline to cloud-based meet the specific needs of any size business. Services are fully scalable to meet future requirements.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana, Iowa and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.