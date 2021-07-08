Bardavon Health Innovations Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Overland Park, Kan., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations announces Ed Enyeart has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In addition to a passion for digital healthcare technology and a desire to help people live healthier lives, he brings extensive experience leading financial operations, most recently for Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a publicly traded healthcare information technology company located in Kansas City.

Enyeart, a Cerner veteran of almost 26 years, held many leadership roles. Most recently he was Senior Vice President of Client Financial Operations and responsible for Cerner’s revenue cycle, including contracting, accounting, as well as development of financial management strategies. While at Cerner, revenue grew from $187M (1995) to $5.6B (2020).

“I am so excited to welcome Ed to Bardavon,” said Bardavon Founder and CEO, Matthew J. Condon. “Our strategy at Bardavon has always been to use the Workers’ Compensation segment as a launch point to optimize all musculoskeletal health, including the commercial sector. Ed’s knowledge and expertise will be essential to Bardavon as we continue our journey. I’m delighted to have him on the core leadership team as we navigate our next phase of growth: applying our new technologies and analytics to the early detection of musculoskeletal issues, and distributing those offerings in an omnichannel manner – onsite, near-site, and virtual.”

Enyeart was recruited out of college to join KPMG as an accountant by Zane Burke, who joined Bardavon’s board of directors in January 2021. Enyeart later served on Burke’s core team, contributing to Cerner’s successful growth—growth that is based on more than 250 million patient records and over 80 million yearly patient visits. Hospitals, hospital systems, and medical providers worldwide rely on the products and services Cerner pioneered.

“Ed is a proven strategic thinker who knows what it takes to lead the financial operations for a growth company,” said Burke. “His skills in managing growth, creating exceptional client and partner relationships, as well as understanding of the broad financial community, will serve Bardavon well as we scale the company to reach our full potential.”

“I’m thrilled to join this Bardavon team that is already revolutionizing the Workers’ Compensation marketplace and is now uniquely positioned to drive truly innovative solutions into the broader market,” said Enyeart. “I was very fortunate to learn and observe critical business lessons from Cerner’s three founders—Neal Patterson, Cliff Illig, and Paul Gorup. Similarly, I was attracted to Bardavon’s strong team of highly aligned associates and their collective desire to change the healthcare industry. Matt is a healthcare leader with an amazing vision to bring new solutions to the marketplace, based on measurable data and analytics. I want to be a part of that vision.”

Enyeart has practiced as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Kansas State University. He has spent his entire career in finance. He serves on the boards of Kansas City University, KCK Police Athletic League, Kansas State University Finance Advisory Board, Starlight Theater, and serves in an advisory role for several other not-for-profit organizations.

About Bardavon Health Innovations

Bardavon is a privately held proactive digital health partner that connects all stakeholders to better manage claims. We offer injury prevention, treatment, and work readiness solutions through our national network of therapy providers. Bardavon shares a holistic analysis of the claim so America’s Workers’ Compensation patients can achieve optimized functional outcomes and return to full-duty. We treat people right.™ Bardavon.com

Attachment