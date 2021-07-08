JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Neuilly sur Seine, FRANCE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Paris, July 8th, 2021 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021:

  • 34,908 shares
  • €4,371,849.35
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,392
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,519
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for €10,217,645.20
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for €11,132,225.53

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2020 on the liquidity account:
  • 75,000 shares
  • €3,467,761.46
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,494
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,655
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,442 shares for € 9,270,963.29
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 649,442 shares for € 11,237,091.88
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 0 share
  • €5,000,000.

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2019 revenue: €3,890m
  • Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 13,210 employees
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP 'A List' rankings
  • 1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit: www.jcdecaux.com
Communications Department: Albert Asseraf
+33 (0)1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0)1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 Buy Side Sell Side   
 

 		Number of
executions

 		Number of
shares

 		Traded volume in EUR

 		 

 		Number of
executions

 		Number of
shares

 		Traded volume in EUR

 		   
  
Total1,392507,41310,217,645.20 1,519547,50511,132,225.53  
04/01/202121,00018,600.00 11,00018,900.00  
05/01/20213813,000238,290.00 21,00019,000.00  
06/01/202111,00018,100.00 3012,000222,360.00  
07/01/202145,00091,500.00 62,00037,560.00  
08/01/2021329,358166,853.14 21,00018,500.00  
11/01/20216627,000447,660.00 ---  
12/01/2021166,00097,020.00 166,00099,720.00  
13/01/20211911,000177,320.00 21,00016,400.00  
14/01/2021--- 215,00080,950.00  
15/01/2021--- 54,00065,400.00  
18/01/202155,00081,050.00 ---  
19/01/20211911,000174,680.00 214,00065,520.00  
20/01/2021--- 146,00096,720.00  
21/01/202158,000127,520.00 31,00016,300.00  
22/01/20212915,000232,200.00 ---  
25/01/20213216,000242,400.00 11,00015,600.00  
26/01/202173,00044,580.00 4719,000291,460.00  
27/01/2021--- 4020,104323,674.40  
28/01/20211716,000256,960.00 135,00080,800.00  
29/01/2021165,00078,850.00 4726,896440,287.52  
01/02/2021--- 87,000115,150.00  
02/02/2021--- 278,000134,320.00  
03/02/202162,00033,700.00 416,000103,020.00  
04/02/202131,34422,659.84 32,00034,300.00  
05/02/2021--- 53,00051,600.00  
08/02/2021--- 63,00052,500.00  
09/02/202162,00034,700.00 31,00017,500.00  
10/02/202111,00017,400.00 92,00035,300.00  
11/02/202121,00017,500.00 ---  
12/02/2021107,000122,220.00 62,00035,500.00  
15/02/2021--- 104,13873,077.08  
16/02/202153,00052,800.00 286215,429.80  
17/02/2021--- 2110,000181,500.00  
18/02/2021--- 92,00037,100.00  
19/02/2021187,000126,980.00 ---  
Total1,392507,41310,217,645.20 1,519547,50511,132,225.53  
22/02/2021144,00071,400.00 156,000108,900.00  
23/02/20211118.10 188,000150,800.00  
24/02/2021--- 3716,000310,080.00  
25/02/202121,00019,450.00 4413,000256,620.00  
26/02/2021233,00057,900.00 3315,000293,700.00  
01/03/2021--- 399,000180,000.00  
02/03/2021--- 2812,000249,000.00  
03/03/202152,25046,417.50 22,00041,900.00  
04/03/2021113,00062,070.00 11,00020,800.00  
05/03/202192,00041,480.00 41,00021,000.00  
08/03/2021--- 115,000107,100.00  
09/03/2021189,230196,045.20 ---  
10/03/2021148,535179,747.10 113,00063,930.00  
11/03/20216728,264566,410.56 64,00080,400.00  
12/03/2021--- 4615,000303,150.00  
15/03/2021--- 185,000103,050.00  
16/03/202111,00020,500.00 83,00062,790.00  
17/03/202171,00020,900.00 126,000127,500.00  
18/03/202131,00020,900.00 147996.40  
19/03/20212812,000247,200.00 11,00021,000.00  
22/03/2021153,54072,074.40 63,00061,890.00  
23/03/2021--- 4712,953278,100.91  
24/03/2021225,000105,400.00 1810,000214,800.00  
25/03/20213920,000423,000.00 42,00042,900.00  
26/03/2021--- 155,000106,400.00  
29/03/20211813,321279,208.16 32,00042,600.00  
30/03/202132,00041,500.00 2914,000294,560.00  
31/03/2021--- 156,000128,700.00  
01/04/2021--- 106,000131,700.00  
06/04/2021--- 107,000158,200.00  
07/04/2021308,000178,720.00 ---  
08/04/202163,00066,300.00 ---  
09/04/20215015,000323,400.00 230666.00  
12/04/202183,00063,870.00 21,00021,600.00  
13/04/202193,09666,347.28 83,00064,830.00  
Total1,392507,41310,217,645.20 1,519547,50511,132,225.53 
14/04/202141,90440,460.00 134,00086,200.00 
15/04/20211121.70 113,00165,421.80 
16/04/202152,00043,100.00 21,00021,600.00 
19/04/202173,00064,200.00 --- 
20/04/20216215,000311,850.00 --- 
21/04/2021165,000101,600.00 22505,110.00 
22/04/202122505,110.00 42505,165.00 
23/04/202131,00020,640.00 51,00020,870.00 
26/04/202163,00063,390.00 74,00085,120.00 
27/04/2021153,00063,600.00 205,587122,355.30 
28/04/2021--- 144,00086,200.00 
29/04/2021--- 62,00043,100.00 
30/04/2021143,00163,921.30 1121.44 
03/05/202131,00021,100.00 31,00021,300.00 
04/05/202131,00021,200.00 3211,413248,118.62 
05/05/2021--- 4517,039382,866.33 
06/05/2021--- 228,931209,878.50 
07/05/202111453,393.00 31,06525,570.65 
10/05/2021--- 235,000119,050.00 
11/05/20214114,000327,880.00 43,00070,500.00 
12/05/2021197,665176,678.25 104,00093,200.00 
13/05/2021305,001113,972.79 114,00191,822.95 
14/05/20211123.20 124,00193,423.35 
17/05/20212412,000276,600.00 274,00094,200.00 
18/05/202122886,595.20 103,00069,300.00 
19/05/2021133,00069,000.00 3812,935309,146.50 
20/05/2021--- 125,000122,100.00 
21/05/2021105,000119,500.00 31,00024,020.00 
24/05/2021175,000117,000.00 --- 
25/05/2021104,00092,600.00 114,00093,600.00 
26/05/2021104,00093,120.00 83,00070,500.00 
27/05/202174,00192,623.15 92,00346,569.75 
28/05/2021--- 289,998236,452.70 
31/05/202121,00024,100.00 42,00048,500.00 
01/06/202121,00024,200.00 165,000122,200.00 
Total1,392507,41310,217,645.20 1,519547,50511,132,225.53  
02/06/2021172,21654,048.24 74,00099,400.00  
03/06/2021256,000146,100.00 ---  
04/06/202152,00048,500.00 1249.00  
07/06/202151,00024,300.00 94,998122,950.80  
08/06/202152,00049,900.00 176,000150,420.00  
09/06/2021114,00099,360.00 ---  
10/06/20212110,000245,300.00 ---  
11/06/20211124.30 72,00049,100.00  
14/06/2021--- 215,000124,100.00  
15/06/2021--- 31,00025,100.00  
16/06/202172,00049,500.00 41,00025,000.00  
17/06/2021152,00049,300.00 94,00099,400.00  
18/06/2021166,000147,720.00 31,00025,000.00  
21/06/2021396,000145,800.00 163,02173,500.93  
22/06/2021203,00072,600.00 497923,887.60  
23/06/202152,00048,500.00 103,00073,200.00  
24/06/2021--- 183,00072,900.00  
25/06/2021256,967166,441.63 112,00048,400.00  
28/06/20214810,117237,142.48 ---  
29/06/2021151,91644,508.68 944510,457.50  
30/06/2021206,000139,320.00 295,555130,764.70  

