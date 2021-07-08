AXIA Partners with UBDI for Data Monetization for its Inclusive Ecosystem

British Virgin Islands, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIA has announced its partnership with UBDI, a data monetization platform. The partnership will expand on AXIA’s efforts to not only democratize money, but provide ways for users to retain control and now monetize data in new an innovative ways

“In the digital age, how the benefits of data monetization are distributed is essential to creating a fairer economic system. An individual's time and attention is a valuable resource that many do not know they freely give away to corporations. Now when data is produced by AXIA community members from applications they may already be using everyday they can now be the ones who will reap the benefits rather than it going to corporate interest. Knowing the mission of AXIA is that its users receive the value, UBDI’s technology is a perfect fit for the AXIA Ecosystem because it will further enhance how AXIA will deliver unprecedented rewards to all network participants.” – AXIA Founder Nick Agar.

By working together, AXIA and UBDI will be able to leverage each other’s infrastructure in order to create important new tools for users. Participants in AXIA’s vast ecosystem of decentralized applications will be able to create encrypted data banks that can then be used by companies for insight-gathering, ad-targeting and other studies, but only on a volunteer basis. This allows them to earn income from their data privately without any centralized intermediary.

“We’re happy to collaborate with an ambitious project such as AXIA. Integrating our technology into the AXIA Ecosystem will not only open wider doors for data monetization, it could also set a new standard for how the internet works as more and more AXIA users realize that this is a source of income that they should’ve had all along.” – UBDI Founder Mark Kilaghbian.

AXIA’s work with UBDI is part of a series of other important partnerships after the launch of its inclusive financial ecosystem. This will further enhance the project’s goal of delivering ongoing value for participants, including unbanked communities thanks to blockchain technology.

About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.

About UBDI

UBDI helps people make money by sharing anonymous insights from their data that companies need for market research. It uses private sharing technology to ensure only aggregated, anonymized information from members is used. Every time a company purchases a study or launches an ad UBDI users get paid in cash and UBDI points that track their contributions for special rewards and platform privileges.

