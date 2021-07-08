Vancouver / Traditional Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) and Omicron Canada Ltd. (Omicron) today announce that Nexii has acquired Omicron as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Nexii is a leading green construction technology company tackling the global environmental crisis through sustainable building products. The company’s innovative technologies allow for fast, efficient development of sustainable, more affordable, durable, and disaster-resilient buildings.

Omicron is one of the largest integrated development services, design, and construction firms in Western Canada. This award-winning, multidisciplined company will enhance Nexii’s operational capabilities with in-house expertise and proven business development, client service, and project delivery processes.

These two Canadian businesses share a vision of revitalizing the construction and building industry through innovation and technology, moving away from traditional practices that are less efficient and significantly contribute to environmental impacts worldwide. Nexii and Omicron have worked as partners since February 2019, when Omicron became one of the early shareholders and adopters of Nexii technology, followed by a range of project collaborations across both teams.

Collaborations include engineering and design assignments for plant operations, manufacturing, and specific product design for Nexii’s Squamish, Hazelton and Vancouver Island plants. Their most recent work together was on the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo, BC, currently under construction with their development partner PEG.

“Omicron and Nexii have been collaborating in several key areas of mutual interest for the last two years, with the shared aim to tackle the construction industry’s main challenge; how to change the way we build in the face of climate change,” Stephen Sidwell, CEO of Nexii says. “Today’s merger formalizes and deepens this relationship and represents a natural strategic evolution for both companies. We are excited to join together to achieve better outcomes for our clients and for the environment.”

Omicron will become a subsidiary of Nexii, continuing to serve existing clients and providing services under the Omicron brand, while also supporting Nexii business development and project delivery. The merger will combine Nexii’s project operations with Omicron’s integrated project delivery platform, enhancing the business offerings of both Omicron and Nexii to existing and future clients.

The leadership of both Nexii and Omicron will be unchanged: Stephen Sidwell remains as CEO of Nexii, and Bill Tucker will continue to lead the Omicron team as CEO, with expanded support from key Omicron leaders; Senior Vice President, Michael Brimer, and Vice President, Craig Abercrombie. However, Bill will also officially step into the role of Executive Vice President Operations, A&E and Assembly at Nexii to help align processes, teams and key operations.

“Omicron was one of the early shareholders to understand the potential of Nexii and invest in the company because we recognized the power of their innovative technology,” says Bill Tucker, CEO of Omicron. “Today, we take our valuable partnership one step further, combining our teams and processes to deliver faster, greener, more efficient projects for all our clients.”

Both Nexii Building Solutions Inc. and Omicron Canada Ltd. will retain their business names and separate office headquarters in Vancouver and will continue to service existing clients and projects to completion.







About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

About Omicron:

Omicron is one of the largest integrated development services, design and construction firms in Western Canada, providing solutions to clients in the Industrial, Institutional, Building Renewal, Commercial, Retail, and Residential sectors. Omicron was established in 1998 by people who believed real estate strategists, architects, interior designers, engineers and builders could work together to deliver a better experience throughout each step of a building project. In an industry driven by traditional market practices, we focus on innovation, service integration and technology to create efficiencies and savings.

