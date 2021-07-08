LiquidX Names Kristen Michaud Head of InBlock and Member of Management Team

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidX, the global fintech solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and insurance, today announced that Kristen Michaud will lead its InBlock business and join the Senior Management Team. Ms. Michaud, a thought leader and innovator in Corporate Treasury with over 20 years of experience in Treasury, Payments, and Financial Systems, has been leading the development of InBlock since she joined LiquidX. The cloud-based InBlock solution employs Artificial Intelligence and Distributed Ledger Technology to optimize working capital management for corporates, banks, and insurers.



“Kristen has taken everything she wished would make her life better in her prior corporate roles and put it into InBlock. Her knowledge and leadership, combined with our next-generation technology, has produced a truly market-disrupting product,” said Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX. “As LiquidX continues its phenomenal growth path, we will benefit from Kristen’s talents on our leadership team.”

“I am thrilled to take on broader responsibility across InBlock and join the Senior Management Team. InBlock brings the only technology solution to corporates, banks, and insurers that can truly transform their working capital processes,” said Kristen Michaud, Head of InBlock.

Ms. Michaud has over 20 years of experience in Treasury, Payments, and Financial Systems, most recently at General Electric (GE) where she was responsible for Global Cash Operations including cash infrastructure, controls, and digital transformation. She has delivered large scale transformation efforts for GE including establishing the Treasury digital strategy, payment transformation, and establishing Treasury capabilities in the shared service centers. Prior to GE, Ms. Michaud worked at International Business Machines (IBM) where she held leadership roles in Global Financial Systems, Treasury, and Business Consulting. She is a frequent speaker on the topics of payments, cash management, working capital, blockchain, and digital transformation.

InBlock is a LiquidX product that ingests, digitizes, and automates the management of purchase orders, invoices, insurance policies, loans, or any other trade finance assets. InBlock enables digital connectivity to participants throughout the supply chain, including customers, vendors, finance providers, and insurers providing shared visibility by leveraging distributed ledger technology (DLT). "InBlocking” an invoice carries the benefits of verification, connected data, integrated APIs for updates, and a flexible, operational workflow that facilitates the management of the invoice through its lifecycle. Corporates benefit from the flexibility to monetize the digital invoice, while banks and insurers benefit from a digital asset carrying the history of origination and actions taken against it.

About LiquidX

LiquidX is a leading global technology company that enables finance professionals to transact faster, smarter, and cheaper by digitizing and automating their trade finance and working capital management. Headquartered in New York with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, LiquidX delivers the industry-leading ecosystem for working capital optimization to its diverse network of global participants including corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers. LiquidX incorporates blockchain technology and machine learning analytics to greatly enhance transparency, reporting, and forecasting for financial professionals. To learn more about our next generation solutions please visit liquidx.com.