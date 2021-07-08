Emerge Named a 2021 Top Workplace by AZ Central

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics startup, Emerge, has been named a 2021 Top Workplace by AZ Central. The prestigious Top Workplaces list is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey, Energage, that measures 15 unique culture drivers, including alignment, execution and connection to culture.





“Our people are what make our company great! Being included on this list of other great employers in town is truly validating that we are building an amazing culture here at Emerge,” CEO, Michael Leto said.





Committed to investing in and developing local talent in the Phoenix Valley area, Emerge has big plans to expand long-term opportunities and collaborate with local universities to help attract the best up-and-coming talent. They hope their energetic, supportive and forward-thinking culture, combined with continuous learning opportunities, will help attract some of the Valley’s brightest, as they plan to double headcount in 2021.





“The phase of growth we are in is critical. We are focusing our energy on finding the top talent in this industry. We will be making a huge investment in our people this year which not only includes recruiting and onboarding the best, but consistently growing the team members we have,” Director of Employee Experience, Teresa Turner said. “It is rare to find a team that is growing at this rate. Joining our organization at this time will provide future growth opportunities to the right people.”





Highlighted in the Top Workplace surveys, Emerge has continued to grow exponentially while maintaining its inclusive and open, yet fun, culture for employees.





"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward."





Emerge was recently recognized as a “Best Startup Employer” by Forbes and a “Top Place to Work” by the Phoenix Business Journal, as well as a “FreightTech 25” innovation winner by leading transportation publication, FreightWaves. For more information on Emerge or to view career opportunities and job listings, please visit www.emergemarket.com.

About Emerge

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace platform. Emerge’s award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live market conditions helping shippers and carriers make the strongest, most beneficial decisions when procuring domestic freight. Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz.



About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

