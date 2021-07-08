INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SBBP, RFL, CLDB, MPB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right (“CVR”) for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Pharma”). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Riverview Financial Corporation. Riverview shareholders will receive Mid Penn common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a Mid Penn shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

