INDUSTRY LEADERS LAUNCH CANNABIS CULTIVATORS OF B.C. TO FOSTER A VIBRANT, RESPONSIBLE CANNABIS INDUSTRY IN THE PROVINCE

Vancouver, B.C., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, British Columbia’s (“B.C.”) leading cannabis producers Pure Sunfarms, Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”) and Tantalus Labs announced the creation of Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. (“CCBC”), a non-profit industry association dedicated to advocating for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry and advancing a favourable social, economic, and business environment for cannabis cultivation in B.C.

As the first cannabis cultivators’ association focused on licensed growers of all sizes in B.C., CCBC will work with policy makers to promote the economic well-being of the cannabis industry and contribute to policy-making, advance industry-wide cultivation issues on behalf of all licensed cannabis growers across the province, and be a source of expertise in cannabis cultivation.

The organization’s vision is to shift the paradigm surrounding cannabis to policies built upon supporting cannabis as an emerging economic driver and agricultural commodity, and advance B.C. as a world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

“B.C. has a thriving and fast-growing legal cannabis industry. Now is the time for B.C. producers to come together as a unified voice to provide leadership on important cultivation and production issues across the province and Canada. We look forward to working closely with governments at all levels, as well as like-minded organizations,” said Pure Sunfarms, President & CEO, Mandesh Dosanjh.

“Cannabis cultivated in B.C. has long been world-renowned for its world-class quality. CCBC will be instrumental to promoting B.C. cultivated cannabis for its unique terroir, as winemakers have done in various regions around the world for decades. CCBC will create a much stronger collective voice to ensure that cannabis producers in B.C. are well represented in the agricultural community and that they are set up to succeed as global cannabis markets open up,” said Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics.

“Tantalus aspires to honour the historic cultural heritage of B.C. cannabis. Every community across our province should have the opportunity to promote their local cannabis cultivators with pride and transparency and I am proud to stand with the other founders of the Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. in serving that bright future,” said Dan Sutton, CEO at Tantalus Labs.

CCBC encourages all licensed cannabis cultivators in B.C. and others in the industry who are committed to benefiting their communities and growing the cannabis sector responsibly, to join the organization and be part of a shared industry voice, and together help shape the future of the B.C. cannabis industry.

For more information, check: www.cannabiscultivatorsbc.org .

- 30 -

ABOUT CANNABIS CULTIVATORS OF B.C.

Cannabis Cultivators of British Columbia (CCBC) is a non-profit association that brings together cannabis cultivators across British Columbia who are committed to promoting a growing cannabis sector and contributing to our communities. CCBC and its members believe that a thriving legal cannabis sector creates local jobs, generates tax revenue and contributes to British Columbia's economy. CCBC advocates for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry in British Columbia and works with communities and governments to create conditions that benefit the sector and all of British Columbia. As the first cannabis growers' association representing licensed cultivators of all sizes in British Columbia, CCBC works with policy makers at every level of government to find common ground and move the sector forward. CCBC believes it is time to shift the policy paradigm to make British Columbia the world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

ABOUT PURE SUNFARMS CORP.

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market. Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis 2 (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.

www.puresunfarms.com

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™ and its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™, and mainstream premium brand Homestead™.

www.rubiconorganics.com

ABOUT TANTALUS LABS LTD.

Tantalus Labs is committed to sustainable cultivation of world class cannabis products. Owned and operated in British Columbia, their team is a group of specialized scientists, engineers, and designers committed to the advancement of agricultural science. They believe that passion for natural, sungrown cultivation methods will usher in a brighter future for clean cannabis. For more information, visit tantaluslabs.com.