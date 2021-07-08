Proactive news headlines including American Battery Metals, MagicMed Industries, Fabled Silver Gold and PowerTap Hydrogen Capital

New York , July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) (OTCMKTS:TRRXF) (FRA:TNW) reveals new McEwen Copper $80M funding round for Los Azules Copper project in Argentina click here
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) reports record 2Q sales orders in Israel click here
- Goldseek Resources Inc (CSE:GSK) (FRA:4KG) (OTCMKTS:GSKKF) set to kick off a 5,000m drill program at its Beschefer Project in Quebec click here
- Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) (FRA:0GC0) adds more ground at Swift gold project to cover projected strike extension of two prospective targets click here
- Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) reports 85% gold recovery in ‘excellent’ test results from Golden Mile click here
- Fabled Silver Gold Corp (CVE:FCO) (OTCQB:FBSGF) (FRA:7NQ) says underground diamond drilling intercepts four zones of silver mineralization click here
- MagicMed Industries Inc merger partner Enveric says phase 1/2 glioblastoma trial of its synthetic CBD drug has green light from Israeli regulators click here
- Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) reveals new drill results from Pilar gold-silver project that show potential to expand the Main Zone click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) receives mass grading permit for recycling pilot plant click here
- O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) finds high-grade gold in nine more holes at its Marban property in Quebec click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA) introduces first tech development initiative to radically boost performance of future electric systems click here
- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) gets ready to drill at Wild Horse Creek gold property click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQX:BNCHF) aiming to add more gold and silver ounces at Lawyers as it outlines exploration plans for Marmot and Marmot East click here
- Soma Gold Corp (CVE:SOMA) (OTCMKTS:SMAGF) (FRA:8PR1) says El Bagra project joins Colombian coronavirus vaccination program click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO:MOVE) (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) (FRA:2K6B) completes steam methane reformer design to boost hydrogen production click here
- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQX:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) adds iGaming fraud expert Anna Smith as head of compliance click here
- Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on Maverix Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) (TSE:MMX) (FRA:7781)and lifts target price on back of Beta Hunt mine growth plan click here
- Global Energy Metals Corp (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GLBEF) (FRA:5GE2) closes deal to buy 10% of the Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Corp (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABY) (FRA:0YL) earns FODMAP Friendly certification click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) says its vision-training technology can help esports players hone their skills click here
- NEO Battery Materials Ltd (CVE:NBM) (OTCMKTS:NBMFF) updates on development of pilot plant for its silicon nanocoating technology click here
- Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (FRA:O4T1) (OTCQB:MARVF) drills three holes intersecting visible gold at its Blackfly Gold project in Ontario click here
- Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) (FRA:7VM) steps out new area of mineralization drilling at Silver Cliff as exploration progresses click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) says brand partner State B to pitch cannabis beverage line on Dragon's Den click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) (OTCQX:GLBXF) (FRA:G1MN) says Toronto Stock Exchange approved its normal course issuer bid click here
