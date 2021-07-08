The 2021 Hurricane Season is upon us: How will you protect your people, your assets and your organization?

Boston, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US has seen its share of devastation from hurricane activity in recent years. Extensive media coverage has brought images of the magnitude of Mother Nature’s wrath from storms like Harvey, Maria, and Irma into every living room in America. In those images we see destroyed homes, flooded roads, and landscapes left virtually unrecognizable. As human beings, our first concern is always the people and animals—knowing full well that just being able to make it through these storms alive is nothing short of a triumph. But then there’s the sheer devastation—the loss of everything these families knew and held dear, wiped away in a matter of hours.

There are other effects of these natural disasters as well: specifically, the impact on businesses and the way companies need to look after their employees and travelers. Organizational impact might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you consider the major weather events, but it’s important for a multitude of reasons. In terms of duty of care, employers are obligated to ensure that they take reasonable care to safeguard the health and wellness of employees. There needs to be a plan. What about business continuity? What happens when an entire location or production facility is destroyed? There needs to be a plan.

The somber fact is that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is already outpacing 2020. In order to aid our clients in preparation for all that is likely to come, the Healix International/HX Global GSOC (Global Security Operations Center) team has prepared a Special Advisory for the 2021 Hurricane Season. This report identifies hurricanes, their classifications and the expected damage from each category. It also explores how hurricanes are tracked and the typical timeframe between the identification of a major hurricane and landfall. Thirdly, this report gives a contextual overview of previous hurricane seasons, specifically the 2020 season and the security and operational issues caused.

You can get your copy of the report here. If you have specific questions around your organization’s exposure or preparedness regarding this hurricane season, please send a note to enquiries@hx-global.com and our team of experts will be happy to help.

