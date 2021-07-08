Associa Arizona Selected to Manage Dove Valley Ranch

Tucson, AZ, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona has been selected to managed Dove Valley Ranch in Cave Creek, Arizona.

The master-planned neighborhood includes 1,254 units, including 160 townhomes and additional commercial property. Surrounded by views of the Sonoran Desert, abundant wildlife, and unique vegetation, the community is an authentic, peaceful place to call home just a few miles away from the nearby Scottsdale metro area. A pristine golf course, designed by Robert Trent Jones II, a global leader in golf course design, is situated among this 850-acre community. Residents also enjoy easy access to shopping, galleries, and other venues at The Boulders Resort and el Pedregal marketplace, as well as biking, hiking, and horseback riding in the nearby Tonto National Forest.

“Dove Valley Ranch is a community committed to fostering a unique resident experience, and Associa Arizona is excited to bring our expertise and management services to enhance the lifestyle of all the residents that live there,” stated Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Arizona president-Tucson. “We are proud to have been chosen as Dove Valley Ranch’s trusted managing agent, and we look forward to partnering closely with the community’s board of directors to achieve long-term success.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa