Kay Properties Helps Clients 1031 Exchange $10 Million Real Estate Portfolio Over Time into Delaware Statutory Trust Properties

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties is proud to highlight the help they have provided their clients unloading and diversifying their $10 million real estate portfolio over multiple years. The clients, a husband-and-wife team, spent many years self-managing and growing a portfolio of multiple multifamily properties. After learning more about the 1031 exchange capabilities and the Delaware Statutory Trust structure, the clients decided to gradually transition away from active management. They started by selling just one apartment property and, over many years, have sold most of the remaining properties in their portfolio. Through the years they have continued to work with Kay Properties and have utilized the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com .



The Delaware Statutory Trust exchange investments were completed by Kay Properties and Investments team members Chay Lapin, President, and Matt McFarland, Vice President.

Chay Lapin, President, stated, “We are grateful for the long-term relationship we have built with our clients based on years of personalized service to them. Through years and years working with these clients, we have been able to earn their trust and business the same as we have for thousands of other Delaware Statutory Trust investors throughout the United States.”

“These particular clients have participated in the Kay Properties DST marketplace over many years and have been able to create a well-diversified portfolio of 20+ DST investments, spanning across many markets and property types. These clients had very little debt on their multifamily properties and were able to remain in a low-leverage situation with their ownership in many Delaware Statutory Trust properties.”

Kay Properties offers clients access to the largest selection of debt-free DSTs. Many of these investments are made available exclusively to clients of Kay Properties. The 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com also provides an inventory of 20-40 DST offerings from over 25 different sponsor companies, and many of these offerings are leveraged for those needing debt replacement in their 1031 exchange.

Matt McFarland, Vice President at Kay Properties, stated, "It brings us great pride to have the opportunity to work with and develop lasting relationships with so many clients over numerous years. Many of our clients continue to invest in DSTs as they sell their other investment properties and/or continue to exchange with us when their DST investments sell and go full-cycle due to the personalized service that the Kay team has demonstrated year after year. These long-term clients are strong evidence of the fact that DSTs can be a great solution for so many accredited investors who are looking for passive, tax-deferred real estate investments.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $21 billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through Growth Capital Services, member FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 582 Market Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94104.