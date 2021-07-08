Qlik Recognized as a Finalist of 2021 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Award

PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“We’re honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Award,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP of Technology Alliances at Qlik. “Qlik Data Integration makes it easy for any customer to grow the value of their investment in Azure by seamlessly activating their data for insights. With the ability to onboard data from any source with automated data pipelines from Qlik Data Integration, including key enterprise data sources like Oracle, SAP and mainframes, Azure customers can drive more use and value from all their data across their organizations.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Qlik was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Analytics for Qlik Data Integration’s ability to migrate and replicate data to any Azure Data Services target, drive consumption and enable enterprise wide analytics for customers like Ferguson Enterprises. With Qlik, Ferguson can easily pull data in real time from 80+ sources with automated data pipelines into Azure Data Lake Storage and Azure Synapse, and is now realizing their vision of executing analytics on one platform in Azure.

The Analytics Partner of the Year Award recognizes the partner that has delivered Azure-based data and analytics solution(s) for their customer(s). Partners need to have a co-sell ready offer leveraging one or more of Microsoft’s Azure Analytics services (Azure Synapse Analytics/SQL DW, Azure Data Lake, Power BI, HDInsight, Azure Databricks, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Share, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Data Explorer, Azure Data Catalog) to design, develop, and deploy a production analytics solution that provides business value.

Qlik Data Integration helps Microsoft clients accelerate analytics and machine learning initiatives with a scalable, high-performance, real-time data integration and automation solution. Qlik has enabled thousands of Microsoft customers to quickly and intelligently migrate their data to Azure. Qlik also goes beyond migration tools to help Microsoft customers drive agility throughout the data and analytics process with automated data pipelines. Together, Qlik and Microsoft Azure improve the availability of information along with related insights that are currently trapped in legacy systems, warehouses, or enterprise applications.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

Learn more about the combination of Qlik and Microsoft in a Deep-Dive session here, which explores how our joint solutions decrease time-to-insights and blend data with other sources like SAP data in Azure. Also covered is Qlik and Microsoft’s free Proof-of-Value (PoV) that includes software and expertise to remove barriers and accelerate real-time analytics. Interested parties can also request a one-on-one Qlik & Microsoft Azure demo here.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

