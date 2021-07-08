Hyro Named 2021 ‘Microsoft for Startups’ Partner of the Year after its COVID-19 Virtual Assistant Helps Millions; Tops More Than 4,400 Applicants in 100 Countries

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyro , a leader in conversational artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced it has won the 2021 ‘Microsoft for Startups’ Partner of the Year Award after rapidly creating a free COVID-19 Virtual Assistant that has served over four million patients, alleviating stress on overloaded healthcare organizations while providing actionable, certified information for the public that helped prevent the spread of fake news surrounding coronavirus. The latest award for the dynamic startup after its successful Series A Round , Hyro was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



Health organizations typically lag in enhancing digital patient experience and struggle to optimize their own digital channels for revenue-driving and cost-saving purposes. Digital transformation, however, came by force in 2020, so Hyro swiftly created a free COVID-19 virtual assistant to automate FAQs, symptoms triage and risk assessment while delivering up-to-date information from the WHO and CDC. Adopted broadly by industry leaders such as Montefiore Health System, Mercy Health and Austin Regional Clinic after their digital channels were suddenly bombarded by unforeseen spikes in traffic, Hyro’s plug & play conversational AI enabled healthcare organizations to quickly streamline their processes and messaging across their most critical platforms, services and channels—including contact centers, chat solutions, SMS and more. Where it took other intent-based chat and voice solutions four to six weeks, Hyro’s Adaptive Communications Platform was able to be implemented across organizations within 48 hours thanks to its ease of deployment and ability to rapidly scale.

“To support global health organizations and their patients is a privilege we don’t take lightly, and in times of crisis we understood this was the necessary action to help health systems cut the red tape that usually surrounds SaaS deployments like conversational AI. Microsoft was pivotal in our efforts, and we’re grateful to be honored with such a prestigious award,” said Israel Krush, Co-founder and CEO of Hyro. “We recognized that our clients, partners and friends in healthcare were completely overwhelmed, so we wanted to support them with what we had in our own arsenal—our Adaptive Communications Platform. That’s why we made our COVID-19 assistant completely free, aimed at helping with containment and diagnosis. By automating some of the first-line digital touchpoints, we relieved the burden on healthcare support centers, so resources could be allocated where they were needed most, and we’re thankful for Microsoft’s support in those efforts.”

Beyond COVID-19, Hyro was also able to help with vaccination delivery access by automating FAQs surrounding the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. According to Novant Health, that solution is now offloading almost all inbound inquiries for their patient support team relating to eligibility, scheduling and monitoring adverse symptoms. Beyond healthcare, Hyro’s Adaptive Communications Platform is not limited by use case, customer size, or channel/platform, as its clients span industries including real estate, government, retail and more.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners who exemplify exceptional work in developing and delivering products, services and solutions that positively impact mutual customers. Hyro has demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to providing an innovative and unique service and solution to customers that will enable them to more effectively communicate with their customers.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

ABOUT HYRO

Hyro is the world’s first Adaptive Communications Platform. Featuring plug & play conversational AI and natural language automation, Hyro enables enterprises to streamline their processes and messaging across their most valuable platforms, services and channels—including contact centers, chat solutions, SMS and more. Headquartered in New York, Hyro delights clients like Mercy Health, Novant Health, Carroll, and Contra Costa County with conversational technologies that are quick to deploy, easy to maintain and simple to scale—conserving vital resources while generating better conversations, more conversions, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush, Rom Cohen and Uri Valevski. Learn more at Hyro.ai.

Media Contact:

FischTank PR

hyro@fischtankpr.com