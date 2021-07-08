WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP NAMES NEW PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jinanne West and Stephanie Maxwell have joined Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), the leader in timeshare cancellations, as President and General Counsel respectively.

“Jinanne and Stephanie bring a wealth of experience to our leadership team that we will lean on as we expand the Wesley brand into new market segments,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO. “We are launching a mortgage company in August and plan to continue to seek out additional growth opportunities for Wesley. Jinanne and Stephanie are seasoned leaders and will play a pivotal role in our growth.”

Prior to joining WFG, West most recently served for five years as Vice President of Finance for DesignWorks Investments, LLC. From 2003 to 2015, she served in a variety of accounting and finance-focused management roles for Corrections Corporation of America.

West is a graduate of Rhodes College with a Master’s in Accounting from Belmont University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Missions International.

“Through its good works on behalf of consumers who have been mistreated by timeshare companies, Wesley has become a trusted brand,” said West. “I look forward to helping guide the company as we seek to transition Wesley into new markets. We are building a world-class organization that will create and implement strategies that ensure the long-term success of the company.”

West is being joined on the executive team by Maxwell, who will serve as General Counsel. Since 2014, she has served as the General Counsel for the Comptroller of the Treasury for the State of Tennessee. She had previously served for one year as Deputy General Counsel. Prior to that, she served as litigation attorney for Bass, Berry & Sims and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis for more than 14 years combined.

She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and received her Juris Doctor degree from Washington and Lee University. She is active in the community and currently serves on the board for the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the Washington and Lee Alumni Association. She previously served on other boards including Harding Academy Board of Trustees and the Nashville Aquatics Club.

About Wesley Financial Group:

Since its founding in 2011, WFG has helped more than 15,000 families free themselves of more than $243 million in timeshare mortgage debt. The company has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives. Visit www.wesleyfinancialgroup.com for more information.

