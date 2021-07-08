HashiCorp Recognized as the Winner of 2021 Microsoft Open Source Software on Azure Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has won the 2021 Microsoft Open Source Software (OSS) on Azure Partner of the Year award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“Being recognized as the winner of the 2021 Microsoft OSS on Azure Partner of the Year award is a reflection of the continued partnership and deep collaboration between HashiCorp and Microsoft,” said Burzin Patel, vice president of global alliances at HashiCorp. “Enterprises who choose Microsoft Azure public cloud in conjunction with our widely adopted HashiCorp tools look to both companies to play a critical role in helping them more easily adopt Azure services. We’re excited about building on our success and delivering more value to the community and our joint customers in the years ahead.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. HashiCorp was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for OSS on Azure.

HashiCorp and Microsoft have a long-standing collaboration. In 2017, Microsoft committed to a multi-year partnership aimed at further integrating Azure services with HashiCorp products. Today, HashiCorp’s portfolio of cloud infrastructure automation products, which includes HashiCorp Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™ for infrastructure, security, networking, and application delivery automation, scheduling, and workload orchestration, is used by hundreds of enterprises on Microsoft Azure. HashiCorp was named a 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure and a finalist for both the 2020 OSS on Azure Partner of the Year and 2020 Alliance Global ISV Partner of the Year.

In 2021, the companies have continued their efforts to reduce the complexity of building and operating applications on Azure, with both companies working to deliver a tightly integrated infrastructure as code solution to the open source community via Terraform while providing collaborative integrated support services to our mutual customers. HashiCorp and Microsoft have also collaborated extensively to deliver the official Terraform module (published by Microsoft to the Terraform Registry) for Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) enterprise-scale, helping customers manage Azure landing zones at scale. The companies also jointly released the Azure DevOps Provider for Terraform, enabling users to manage Azure DevOps resources like projects, CI/CD pipelines, and build policies through Terraform.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, global partner solutions, channel sales and channel chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers — from cloud to edge — and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform, Vault, Consul, Nomad, Boundary, and Waypoint™ are downloaded 100 million times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.