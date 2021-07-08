VelocityEHS Offers Free CEUs to EHS Professionals at Upcoming Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, today announced it is hosting its next virtual conference on July 21, 2021. During the live one-day event, VelocityEHS certified experts will provide useful, practical solutions and key takeaways on a variety of top industry questions and concerns related to ergonomics, chemical management, industrial hygiene, risk management, sustainability reporting and more. Attendees will also be eligible to submit to receive continuing education units (CEUs) for the sessions they attend.



Registration is now open for the free event. Session topics include:

Applying Quality Improvement Tools for Problem Solving in Ergonomics

Preparing for OSHA's Coming HazCom Changes: A Practical Guide

Industrial Hygiene Program Governance Workshop

Thunder River Rapids: A Case Study in Process Safety and Risk Management

Updates & Extensions to Manual Materials Handling Assessment Tools

Interrelationships of Sustainability Reporting Programs

Registrants can attend any or all the sessions of interest to them. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion after full participation in each 60-minute session and may submit it to professional associations for credit including Board of Certification in Professional Ergonomics (BCPE), Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), The American Board of Industrial Hygiene (ABIH) and more.

“Building off the success of our innovative Short Conference events, this CEU Conference puts a sharp focus on current issues most impactful to today’s EHS professionals, while also providing participants with the unique opportunity to earn valuable educational credits,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Thought leadership is an important pillar of the VelocityEHS mission to keep workplaces safer and more sustainable, and with more certified experts across disciplines than the next five competitors combined, our software and events deliver extraordinary value to EHS and ESG professionals and their teams. No matter where you are working these days, we’re excited to be able to offer a full day of sessions to the hundreds of attendees who have already registered for the event.”

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) & operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

For more information about the complimentary VelocityEHS CEU Conference and to reserve a spot, visit the event website.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

