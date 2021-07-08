CIO Leadership: Embracing Resilient Leadership to Confidently Navigate Today’s Demanding Business Environment Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s First In-Person Event for 2021 in Atlanta on August 3

WESTPORT, Conn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 3. HMG Strategy’s first in-person event of 2021 will bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that business technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the characteristics of top-performing resilient leaders and the qualities that will be needed to lead successfully in today’s fast-paced environment.

“CIOs and technology executives are under enormous pressure to deliver business value, help to guide innovation while also fostering a connected and inclusive culture across the enterprise,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “To be successful in today’s environment, business technology executives must be highly adaptable to cope effectively with disruptive change. Moreover, many of the CIOs and business technology executives in our community tell us that they’re anxious to get back to safe, in-person events and we’re thrilled to be able to make this possible.”

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Carlton Beard , VP, Enterprise Infrastructure & Cyber Security, Shaw Industries Group

, VP, Enterprise Infrastructure & Cyber Security, Shaw Industries Group Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

, VP, CIO & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Gary Brantley , CTO, Beazer Homes

, CTO, Beazer Homes Jay Ferro , Global CIO, ERT

, Global CIO, ERT Art Hopkins , Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates Shaun Hunt , CIO, McKenney’s, Inc.

, CIO, McKenney’s, Inc. Jason “JJ” James , CIO, Net Health

, CIO, Net Health Sam Jones , VP of Product Management, Stellar Cyber

, VP of Product Management, Stellar Cyber Lo Li , SVP Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax

, SVP Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax Ryan Loy , CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc.

, CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc. Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald AJ Rodrigues , Head of Global Delivery, Strategic Partners and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines

, Head of Global Delivery, Strategic Partners and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines Gerald Waldherr , VP IT, Mondi

, VP IT, Mondi Dan Webber, CIO, Security Officer and Technology Officer, UST Global; Vice Chair, SIM Atlanta

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 3 include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Atlanta, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its first-ever 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22. Timely topics to be explored by CISOs, CIOs and other security leaders in this highly interactive digital event will include recommendations for CISOs to educate the board on cybersecurity; advice for accelerating their career ascent and to act as a talent magnet; recommendations for transforming cybersecurity strategies in the evolving threat landscape as well as new skills that are needed to protect the enterprise on a go-forward basis.

World-class CISOs and security leaders speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22 will include:

Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC

, Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC Mike Coogan , Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management Arun DeSouza , Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Chris Jacquet , VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara

, VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara Shamla Naidoo , Independent Director, QBE North America

, Independent Director, QBE North America Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Tim Rohrbaugh , CISO, JetBlue Airways

, CISO, JetBlue Airways Anahi Santiago , CISO, ChristianaCare

, CISO, ChristianaCare David Sheidlower , VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

, VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22 include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOMIZED WEBINARS AND EXECUTIVE ROUNDTABLES

On July 21, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Zoom on ‘Empowering Your Employees, Clients and Businesses in the Future of Work.’ This webinar, which features Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom and Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council as the moderator along with Chris Gates, Global CIO, SVP of Hosting Services, Allstate and Kim Holder, Senior Executive, Digital Technology at Baker Hughes, will explore how the expectations of employees have changed during the pandemic as they demand how, when and where they work. The discussion will explore the steps that leaders must take to address the needs of the business along with the interests of the empowered hybrid workforce.

To learn more about this event and to register for the webinar, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s archived and upcoming webinars, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6105cc0-72ee-4ab1-8775-9eab4bf5ef90