Corcoran Global Living Welcomes All California Brokerage, Inc. in Further Southern California Expansion

Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, announced it has welcomed All California Brokerage, Inc. as part of its ongoing growth across the state. Adding over 150 associates and a new office, Corcoran Global Living has further broadened its client service and reach in Los Angeles County and across Southern California. The company has now reached a new milestone with over 2,000 associates across 58 offices and annual combined sales of $7.3 billion.

"I’m excited to welcome Barbara, Cris and Frank and all their associates to the team at Corcoran Global Living. They share in our vision that it’s truly all about the people. The culture that we’ve built at CGL facilitates growth, opportunity and empowerment,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We’ve brought together so much talent in the markets we serve across California and Nevada, and we’re setting a new bar in the real estate industry. Our independent ownership allows us to be nimble and responsive, while our size and reach allows us to make bold, powerful changes and be a force for good in the communities we call home.”

Corcoran Global Living launched just 17 months ago in the San Francisco Bay Area and Reno/Lake Tahoe regions. Since that time, the company has seen unprecedented growth, now conducting business all across Southern California in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego and San Bernardino counties, as well as throughout Northern California including San Francisco, Napa/Sonoma Wine Country and Silicon Valley, the California Sierra and Lake Tahoe region of Northern Nevada, and more recently in Southern Nevada with the first office opening in Las Vegas. This latest expansion includes the leadership of industry veterans, Barbara Lynch, Frank Lynch and Cris Butcher of All California Brokerage, Inc., who join the leadership team as partners at Corcoran Global Living.

“This partnership came about at the right time, the right place and with the right people,” commented Frank Lynch, Broker Associate of All California Brokerage, Inc. and now Partner at Corcoran Global Living. “We find ourselves at the precipice of incredible growth in the marketplace. Coming together with the team at CGL allows us to provide our agents with the platforms, support, coaching, and connections that will truly catapult their business to the next level.”

“Our clients and our agents are tremendously important to us; they are the driving force of everything we do,” commented Barbara Lynch, Owner/Founder of All California Brokerage, Inc. and now Partner at Corcoran Global Living. “With any change we make, we always ask: ‘how will this benefit our people?’ We know without a doubt that the support and opportunities offered by Corcoran Global Living are like nothing else out there and will truly help us grow and flourish in the communities we serve.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 58 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, California Sierra and Nevada. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with over 2,000 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $7.3 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

