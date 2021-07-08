PURE Energy Drink Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

PALM BEACH, FL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PURE Energy Drink, the purest and healthiest energy drink on the market, is now available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness site.

The crystal clear energy drink that doesn’t give you a sugar crash was developed by someone who knows all about the power of energy -- European GT3 & Formula 1 race car driver David Schiwietz.

“We are pleased that VitaBeauti.com is now offering our PURE Energy Drink to its consumers,” Schiwietz said, adding that American consumers are also able to find his beverage on Amazon and Walmart.com.

“We decided to enter the U.S. market earlier this year,” Schiwietz said. “We recently introduced PURE Energy Drink to buyers from the top 50 retail chains in America.”

Schiwietz gave his research team precise instructions on what he wanted in his energy drink.

“In race car driving, you have to be precise or you will crash,” Schiwietz said. “I took the same approach when I decided to enter the energy drink industry. I wanted the purest and healthiest energy drink on the market, and this is what American consumers will get when they try PURE Energy Drink, which has a refreshing taste that will leave people wanting more.”

Schiwietz has also developed a sports nutrition beverage that only an athlete could have envisioned.

“PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA contains no carbs or sugar, 4,000mg of BCAA, 1,000mg L-Arginine, 500mg L-Carnitine, and 80mg of caffeine,” Schiwietz said. “We made our sports nutrition drink with more than two times the amount of amino acids than other brands.”

Amino acids help people recover, gain muscle, and improve performance after intense workouts. L-Arginine boosts and improves blood circulation and helps the arteries relax and work better. There is more power and pumps

“As an athlete, I know what a sports nutrition drink needs,” he said. “Our beverage contains the right ingredients in the correct proportions to meet the needs of athletes in training.”

Consumers can drink PURE Sports Nutrition before, during, or after working out to help them train harder and recover faster.

“We have developed two drinks that we believe will beat the competition hands down,” Schiwietz said.

For more information, visit VitaBeauti.com.

