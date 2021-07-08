Seacoast Expands its Commercial Banking Leadership Team

STUART, Fla., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks based in Florida, today announced the continued expansion of its commercial banking leadership team. The bank is adding James Norton as executive vice president and commercial real estate executive, Chris Rolle as president of the West Florida region, and Robert Hursh as market president for Pinellas County.



“As Seacoast grows, we continue to expand our leadership team with talented individuals who have diverse backgrounds and market expertise,” said Austen Carroll, executive vice president and chief lending officer of Seacoast Bank. “James, Chris, and Robert each bring strong track records of high performance, and each has a significant following in the banking community in Florida.”

James Norton joins Seacoast as executive vice president, commercial real estate executive covering the state of Florida. Norton brings 20 years of experience in commercial real estate to Seacoast Bank. Prior to joining Seacoast, James was based in Tampa and led the expansion of BB&T’s commercial real estate business statewide before relocating to the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Most recently, Norton served as real estate banking director covering the Mid-Atlantic market at J.P. Morgan Chase. He also held leadership positions with IronStone Bank and SunTrust Bank in the Southeast U.S.

These hires follow the expansion of Seacoast’s commercial banking team over the last several months, including the addition of Ron York, formerly of First Horizon Bank, as treasury management executive, and the addition of a commercial banking team in Central Florida from Wells Fargo, including Pam Notarantonio as regional credit officer for the Central Florida market, Dan Hilken as regional president for Central Florida, and six experienced commercial bankers.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.8 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast National Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .