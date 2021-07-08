NetReputation Adds Successful Sales Executive to Growing Leadership Team

SARASOTA, Fla., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetReputation , an online services innovator and one of the fastest-growing firms in the reputation management industry, today announces the addition of successful sales and marketing executive John Lane to its rapidly expanding leadership team.



Lane joins the award-winning online reputation company as Director, Reputation Specialists, a role in which he will lead NetReputation’s dynamic sales and customer service team and work to drive next-level performance and growth in the years ahead.

John Lane brings more than two decades of sales and results-driven team leadership experience to the NetReputation team, including years of success in prominent senior executive roles. A proven problem solver with an eye for process improvement and product development, Lane aims to utilize his expertise to refine company sales and customer engagement strategies while strengthening NetReputation’s position as the go-to in online reputation services.

The addition of Lane and other key members to NetReputation’s senior leadership team represents an exciting new phase for the online services firm, which has enjoyed tremendous growth and market expansion over the last two years.

With the recent acquisition of longtime competitor InternetReputation.com, a new location opening in London, England, considerable workforce growth and an expanding portfolio of global clientele, the company promises to be an industry leader in the business and individual reputation services space for years to come.

Lane joins Director of Operations Sean Hollis and CTO Phil Anderson as the newest additions to the NetReputation management team .

About NetReputation

Founded in 2014, the Sarasota, Florida-based NetReputation.com specializes in online reputation and review management solutions that empower successful brands on the web. NetReputation helps entrepreneurs, executives and businesses achieve online success through a variety of customized services, including cutting-edge information removal, SEO, search engine suppression, online monitoring and more. Net Reputation was recently named an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company for the second year in a row and rated the Best Global Reputation Management company of 2021 by Newsweek.com . For more information, visit https://www.netreputation.com/ .

