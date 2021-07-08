MYM Obtains Final Order for Arrangement with IM Cannabis Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) (“MYM” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with IM Cannabis Corp. (“IMC”), pursuant to which, among other things, IMC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Trichome Financial Corp., will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MYM (the “MYM Shares”) for consideration of 0.022 of an IMC common share (the “Consideration”) in exchange for each MYM Share held, which was previously announced on April 1, 2021. Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of MYM (the “MYM Shareholders”) at its special meeting of MYM Shareholders held on July 5, 2021.



Assuming the satisfaction of all conditions, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about July 9, 2021. Upon the closing of the Arrangement, MYM Shareholders will be entitled to receive the Consideration in exchange for each MYM Share held and the MYM Shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Further information about the Arrangement is available in the management information circular dated June 3, 2021 and related proxy materials, which are available on SEDAR under MYM’s issuer profile.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM is a Canadian cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis via its two wholly owned subsidiaries – SublimeCulture Inc., in Laval, QC and Highland Grow Inc., in Antigonish, NS. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

