OPKO Health to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference being held virtually July 13-14, 2021. Management will be interviewed in a fireside chat format on Tuesday, July 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time and will also be holding one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



The fireside chat will be archived in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and will be available here.

