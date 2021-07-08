Image Sensing Systems Wrong Way Alerting Solution Helps Save Lives on Roadways

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ: ISNS), the industry-leading developer of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) above-ground detection technology, today announces the release of their next generation Wrong Way Alerting Solution that includes Alert Trust™, a service which delivers an unparalleled level of efficiency through alert accuracy.



Every wrong way driving event starts with a mistake that can result in a severe or fatal accident. How these events are resolved no longer need to be left up to chance. The Wrong Way Alerting Solution goes beyond traditional detection of the wrong way driver and provides transportation agencies with deeper insights that can help in developing effective strategies and resolutions to this challenging problem. It starts with analytics and data that allows agencies to make preemptive decisions to improve driver behavior before an event happens. If a wrong way incident occurs, an extra layer of alert validation is deployed, ensuring the information the agency receives is valid, provides insight, and a resolution path.

“Our goal is to put you, the agency responsible for roadway safety, in control of how wrong way driving events are resolved,” said Seth Anderson, Senior Product Manager for Image Sensing Systems. “Working closely with partner agencies, we’ve developed a knowledge base of deployment challenges and have designed a solution that empowers the agency to act. We want to remove the uncertainty that prevents agencies from deploying wrong way detection systems and provide a path forward that can save hundreds of lives every year,” concluded Mr. Anderson.

To request a demo or learn more about the Wrong Way Alerting Solution with Alert Trust, visit imagesensing.com.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

