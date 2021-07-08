Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Jorma Jokela

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokela, Jorma
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210708213609_24
Transaction date: 2021-07-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0012453835
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Unit price: 102 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 102 PCT
Transaction date: 2021-07-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Unit price: 99.5 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 99.5 PCT