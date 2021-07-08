Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Bernd Egger

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Egger, Bernd
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210708213129_27
Transaction date: 2021-07-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0011167972
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,629,000 Unit price: 101.5 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,629,000 Volume weighted average price: 101.5 PCT
Transaction date: 2021-07-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0012453835
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21,021,000 Unit price: 102 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 21,021,000 Volume weighted average price: 102 PCT