Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Bernd Egger





Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Egger, Bernd

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210708213129_27

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0011167972

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,629,000 Unit price: 101.5 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,629,000 Volume weighted average price: 101.5 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0012453835

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21,021,000 Unit price: 102 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 21,021,000 Volume weighted average price: 102 PCT



