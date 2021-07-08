Aehr Receives $2.9 Million Follow-On Order for FOX-XP™ System and Multiple WaferPak™ Contactors for Production Test and Burn-In of Silicon Carbide Devices

FREMONT, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $2.9 million follow-on order for a FOX-XP™ Wafer Level Test and Burn-in system and multiple WaferPak™ Contactors from its lead silicon carbide customer to provide additional capacity for production test and burn-in of the customer’s line of silicon carbide devices. This system is expected to ship during Aehr’s current fiscal first quarter ending August 31, 2021.



This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and is using Aehr’s FOX-XP system’s unique test and burn-in capabilities to ensure the highest device quality for high volume production burn-in and infant mortality screening of silicon carbide devices at wafer level for electric vehicle power modules. The FOX-XP system is configured to test eighteen silicon carbide wafers in parallel while contacting and testing 100% of the devices on each wafer.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this additional follow-on order from our lead silicon carbide customer for another FOX-XP system and multiple WaferPaks, reflecting their increased test capacity needs as they ramp to high volume wafer level production test of silicon carbide modules for an electric vehicle application. The electric vehicle market is about to see incredible growth, and we expect this customer will order a significant number of FOX™ systems, WaferPaks and related consumables that they have forecasted to purchase from Aehr over the next several years.

“Silicon carbide continues to be promising as a key growth driver for Aehr, and we anticipate that silicon carbide wafer level burn-in will become the industry standard for low cost and 100% traceability for burn-in and reliability screening. The power semiconductor market for electric vehicles is expected to triple between 2020 and 2026, growing at a 25.7% CAGR to $5.6 billion, according to a March 2021 report from Yole Développement research. In addition, a July 2020 report from Deloitte forecasts total EV sales will grow from 2.5 million in 2020 to 11.2 million in 2025, a CAGR of 29%, before reaching 31.1 million by 2030 and securing approximately 32% of the total market share for new car sales.”

The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePakTM Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as silicon carbide power devices, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer formfactor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

