Two Great Minds of Chipz, the first-of-its-kind privacy-oriented online-betting platform

Singapore, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Designed as the first of its kind blockchain-based betting platform, Chipz is here to revolutionize online betting. The founders’ vision was to allow everybody to be independent bookmakers while also maintaining the traditional betting on predictive outcomes. The Chipz platform is a first-of-its-kind privacy-oriented online-betting platform.

The web-based betting platform will allow people to place bets on various sports events using the ERC-20 CHPZ token. On the other hand, smart contracts will be used to execute payment of the betting fees in a fast and transparent manner. Using APIs, Chipz will scan and report the outcomes of any event and distribute earnings to the winning odds.

Adopters of this decentralized platform will enjoy low fees when creating books. However, there will be a need to pay gas fees and betting amounts which require linking the platform with your non-custodial wallet.

This innovative decentralized gaming system has finally come to fruition thanks to the vision and determination of its founders Josh Thompson and Joshua Garza. To fully appreciate what Chipz will offer to the online gaming industry, a dive into the minds of its founders will give you a better clue.

So let’s learn more about these two great minds behind one of the best decentralized platforms ever designed.

Josh Thompson

After graduating from Olivet High School in 1991, Josh Thompson pursued his interests in marketing. He has enjoyed a successful career in the entrepreneurship space, which started with his founding of the Orbit Marketing company in 2010. Thompson still owns the company to date.

Orbit Marketing deals with energy supply companies ensuring timely reporting, recruiting, and funding to help these companies grow. The master agent also provides upscaling services to credit card processing companies and security systems companies. It is therefore prudent to say that Thompson has always had an interest in innovative technology-driven companies.

Before that, Thompson served as the CEO of Climax Jeans from 2008. He is also the founder of Climax® Comfort, a company that uses high technology innovation to manufacture and supply the best quality mattresses for maximum comfort.

The lifelong entrepreneur did not stop at that, once again stamping his entrepreneurial footprints all over Michigan with his latest venture, Climax Solar. The Climax Solar company is at the frontier of renewable energy solutions that aim to make green energy available and affordable to many.

Josh Thompson taps into his entrepreneurial prowess and business skills in founding the Chipz platform.

Joshua Joab Garza

Joshua Joab Garza is an ardent tech enthusiast with numerous years of experience as an Information Architect and UX designer.

Joab has worked with multiple successful tech businesses, including consultancy at Talos Digital, Treeline Associates, and most recently Joab has founded key successful tech-driven companies, Outerslant Media and Gif.games. The Chipz co-founder is also the creator of Tezotopia, an NFT-based game built on the Tezos blockchain that incorporates elements of DeFi and Real-Time Strategy to enhance the gamification and experience for players..

Garza’s diverse experience in media-related tech innovations that encompass blockchain games makes him a valuable asset to the formation of Chipz as the ultimate gaming platform.

Together, these great minds have pioneered a decentralized gaming platform that will revolutionize the online betting industry for years to come.

The Chipz developers set the token’s initial supply at 50,000,000 CPHZ and expect it to max out at 100,000,000 CHPZ. What’s more, the presale for CHPZ is already live. It began on June 11, 2021 – 15,000,000 tokens were listed for public offering at $0.03/CHPZ. Users can purchase their CHPZ on Bounce.

Even better, Chipz also recently announced that 10,000,000 CHPZ will be listed on Uniswap at 6 PM UTC on 6th Aug, 2021, at $0.05/CHPZ. Follow Chipz on Twitter for announcements.



