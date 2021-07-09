Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market is Expected to Grow at an Ambitious CAGR of 6.7% by 2031

PUNE, India, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Vestas erected a moocher rotor multi-rotor concept demonstrator at the test site in Riso, Denmark in 2016. The idea was to comprehensively test and demonstrate its functionalities. Turbines mainly were tested for structural dynamics focusing on the startling vibrations in the structure caused by wind flow. Another aspect experimented with was Aerodynamics administering to how the rotor blades interact when placed close to each other.

Ever since, this experiment was strongly testified to, Turbines have grown bigger and bigger over the years working towards accumulating more power and reducing the initial cost of energy. Reducing the cost of energy produced is the constitutional goal here. Bolstering the amplifying need for adequate power generation by wind turbines, this notion of multi-rotor wind turbines caught the attention of several industries as a propitious option to traditional massive single-rotor wind turbines used for decades.

Factors driving the growth of the Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market:

To reduce the increasing adverse impact of global warming, the accouterment of sustainable sources of energy, namely wind energy, is doubling up significantly across the globe. According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the wind industry is expected to bring a total global wind power capacity nearly to 1000 GW by the end of 2024 with new induction of 348 GW capacity between 2020 and 2024.

Technologically talking, the need to catch up with innovations in other wind turbine materials such as glass composites for dwindling the installation cost with respect to design is expected to drive the global multi-rotor wind turbine market during the forecast period. Smaller peripherals made up of modern glass composites are found to be cheaper provide ease in transportation and assembly. This helps in reducing the installation and maintenance costs.

Eminently skilled specialists required for the installation of wind turbines can result in curbing the global multi-rotor wind turbine market during the forecast period.

The leading market segments of the Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market:

Post covid19 outspread intercontinental or for that matter, inter-regional transportation was affected negatively. However, recognizing the fact that, broadening adoption of renewable sources is the need of modern times. Along with an increasing appeal for electricity cannot be ignored.

Offshore turbines to lead installation type segment

Offshore wind technologies are remarkably endorsed owing to their significantly effective power generation potential. Lesser noise, zero land acquisition cost, and general availability of wind resources in comparison with conventional onshore projects are some of the profitable features sustaining the offshore wind turbine market growth. The off-shore segment growth is anticipated at a faster pace, as off-shore installation helps curb effects such as noise pollution and environmental contamination.

Corresponding state and national governments conjointly with private market players proactively is investing across discrete clean energy sectors. This, in turn will fuel the stationing of high-capacity offshore wind turbines eventually.

Based on region segment, the global multi-rotor wind turbine market can be distributed into the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America

China is leading geography followed by America and Germany

China is likely to lead the market in the Asia Pacific during the specified forecast period. Complying to the International Renewable Energy Agency, total renewable electricity generation in the Asia Pacific stood at 26,43,589 GWH in 2018; of this, 13.86% of electricity is generated by wind energy sources in China.

The U.S. dominated the market in North America by instituting nearly 17 GW new capacity Wind Turbines in 2020. According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the total wind power capacity of North America was 136 GW in 2020. On the other hand, the total wind power capacity of Latin America stood at 34 GW in 2020. Brazil dominated the market in the Latin America segment, with the installation of about 2.3 GW capacity in 2020. North America and Latin America increased wind power installation capacity by 62% in 2020. This alleviated fettering around 250 million tons of carbon dioxide emission annually.

Germany segment is supposed to dominate the market from the Europe region segment during the forecast period. Conforming to the International Renewable Energy Agency, total renewable electricity generation in Europe stood at 12,97,883 GWH in 2018; out of this, 08.47% of electricity is generated through wind energy sources in Germany.

The key players of the Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market are:

Airgenesis LLC, UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., Avant Garde Innovations Pvt. Ltd., ATB Holding S.p.A., Bergey Windpower Co Eocycle, Vergnet UK Limited, Fortis Wind, Aria srl, Kestrel Renewable Energy.

Segmentation of Multi-rotor Wind Turbine Market:

By Installation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

By Capacity

0-2 MW

2-6 MW

6-9 MW

9 MW & Above

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







