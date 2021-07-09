Construction contract (Kastanikodu housing estate)

English Estonian

Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with OÜ Kastanikodud for the construction of apartment houses located Kastani road 2 // 4 // 6 // 8 // 10 // Lepa road 3 // 5, Loo small town, Jõelähtme rural municipality. During the first stage, two apartment houses with total of 80 apartments will be built. The works will commence in September 2021.

The value of the contract is close to 5.5 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in autumn 2022.

