STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SUSOFT IN NORWAY

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted Susoft, strategic POS Partners in Norway. Susoft will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its customers.



- I am not surprised by the way we continue to grow our footprint in Norway. We have a solid, relevant, and innovative solution that attracts our customers. Again, we add a strategic POS partner that will add Westpays solution to their overall offering. Susoft is a strategic supplier that fits Westpay like a glove. Now, we will show them all the benefits of being in the Westpay family, says Christian Myrland, Regional Manager Norway at Westpay.





For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

