BiQ Among Top 25 High-Performing SEO Products For Small Businesses In G2 Summer 2021 Grid Report

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia , July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BiQ.cloud, a leading SEO suite has recently made it to the Top 25 list in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Report for SEO software, along with big players like Moz, Ahrefs, and Alexa.



BiQ was successfully enlisted into four G2 rankings, among which it has received two high-performer badge awards for G2’s SEO Grid Report and Small Businesses for SEO Grid Report respectively.



The G2’s Summer 2021 Report for SEO software is scored based on reviews and ratings by verified customers. Each SEO product is ranked based on three main criteria, including ease of business, quality of support, likelihood to recommend, and other relationship-based factors.



In the report, BiQ demonstrated high customer satisfaction scores despite having a relatively new market presence and was praised for its functionality and seamless user experience. All of BiQ users rated it at 4 or 5 stars with their top 3 favorite features being localization, rank alerts, and custom reports.



Breaking down the scores in G2, the tool chalked up 98% for its support quality and ease of setup, 96% for its user experience and ease of doing business with, while 95% of its users said that they are likely to recommend the tool.



Alex M., a digital marketing consultant and user of the software called BiQ --- a great SEO SEM tool for marketing agencies and said that, “it’s a perfect tool for small marketing agencies and solopreneurs. BiQ is easy to understand and has strong functionality. 100% recommended!”



Founded in 2019, BiQ is an SEO suite specially designed to give its users granular cost control in digital marketing. Users exceeding their subscription plans don’t have to worry about upgrading to the next bigger plan. Instead of upgrading an entire plan, they simply move into the overage system and pay for the extra they use.



Currently, the tool focuses on on-page optimization and offers four core modules, which include Keyword Intelligence for keyword research, Content Intelligence for content creation and optimization, Rank Intelligence for rank discovery, and Rank Tracking for keyword tracking.



“Our goal is to address your SEO and digital marketing needs, but to do it with an innovative pricing model,” said a spokesperson from BiQ. “We are excited and honored to be in the Top 25 of G2’s SEO Software Report alongside such powerful names in the industry.”



Moving forward, BiQ will continue to improve its functions and add a lot of new features from its planned roadmap, such as Custom Reporting in Rank Tracking to better serve agency users.

For more information on BiQ, please visit https://biq.cloud/

About BiQ.cloud

BiQ is a comprehensive, multifunctional SEO suite that comprises 4 main tools - Keyword Intelligence, Rank Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Rank Tracking. The software is designed to help marketers and SEO professionals research keywords, identify their keyword ranking, optimize content, and track their SERP ranking, respectively. The tools allow agencies and businesses to scale and manage their online ranking, get more traffic, and come out on top of their game utilizing the most rewarding SEO insights.



Website: https://biq.cloud/