Soft Tissue Repair Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

R. Bard Inc., Athersys Inc., Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Lifenet Health Inc., Isto Biologics, Covidien plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, LifeCell Corporation, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation.



The global soft tissue repair market is expected to grow from $8.78 billion in 2020 to $9.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the rising incidence of soft tissue injuries among the growing geriatric population. The market is expected to reach $13.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The soft tissue repair market consists of sales of soft tissue repair by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture soft tissue repair products. Soft tissue repair is defined as the replacement of wounded or damaged tissues with healthy tissues.



The main types of soft tissue repair products include fixation devices, tissue patch or mesh, laparoscopic instruments.Fixation devices provide alignment and stabilization to the torn connective tissue.



These include devices like cortical buttons and corresponding suture kits which helps enable the tension and the ability to attach tendon or tendon graft directly to the bone inside a pre-drilled socket.Tissue patch or mesh is a specialty biomaterial used for soft tissue repairs by supporting damaged tissues during the healing process.



The laparoscopic instruments include various dissectors, graspers, scissors, electrodes, needle holders, and shaft and connection configurations for handling soft tissues during surgeries.The soft tissue repair is used in hernia repair, dural repair, skin repair, vaginal sling procedures, orthopedic repair, dental repair, breast reconstruction repair.



These products are used by hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes, others.



North America was the largest region in the soft tissue repair market in 2020.Asia Pacific region is predicted to record fastest growth over the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The stringent regulatory standards for products like tissue mesh restrained the market growth in the historic period.The FDA requires manufacturers of these products to address safety concerns, through a rigorous premarket approval (PMA) pathway to demonstrate safety and effectiveness.



The strong clinical requirements for surgical mesh and strict compliance to reduce risks could delay product approvals and thus restrain the market for soft tissue repair in the forecast period.



In December 2020, Integra Lifesciences, a USA-based medical device company acquired ACell for $300 million.The acquisition is expected to expand Integra Lifesciences regenerative capabilities and is complementary to the existing tissue technologies portfolio of the company.



ACell is a USA-based company that develops and manufactures unique extracellular matrix products to repair and remodel damaged tissues through remodeling.



The increasing cases of sport-related injuries boosted the growth of the soft tissue repair market in the historic period.Sports injuries are injuries that occur when participating in sports or exercising.



In sports, soft tissue injuries are the most frequent.Tissues that attach, sustain, or surround other body structures and organs are referred to as soft tissue.



For instance, according to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 12% of Olympic athletes were injured during the 2018 Winter Olympics. In 2018, more than 3.5 million children aged 14 and under were injured when engaging in sports or leisure activities. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of sport-related injuries drove the growth of the soft tissue repair market.



Companies in the soft tissue market are investing in technological developments for increasing market share and providing innovative products to customers.Major companies operating in the soft tissue repair sector are focused on developing a technologically advanced solution for soft tissues.



For instance, in April 2020, In2Bones, a USA-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries launched ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System in the USA, which is used by orthopedic and podiatric specialists to treat a variety of foot problems. The ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System gives orthopedic and podiatric specialists an easy-to-use, repeatable, and cost-effective system for high-volume lower extremity soft tissue surgeries such as plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton’s neuroma.



The countries covered in the Soft Tissue Repair market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

