Insights on the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Disposable Income and Urbanization is Driving Growth

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Report
The cordless vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
The rising awareness about cleanliness among the consumers and the ease of the cleaning process is creating heavy demand for vacuum cleaners. North America and Europe contribute to the largest share of the market. APAC is observing a higher growth rate due to a rise in disposable income and increasing health awareness. The growing trend of co-working spaces is driving the growth of cordless vacuum cleaners worldwide. Purchasing power and the standard of living of people across the regions are the major factors impacting the market growth.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the cordless vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period:
- Rising Usage of HEPA Filter and Anti Allergen Technology
- Introduction of Smart Vacuum Cleaners
- Increasing of Disposable Income and Urbanization
- Rising of Single Residential Ownership
The report considers the present scenario of the cordless vacuum cleaner market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Market Segmentation
The global cordless vacuum cleaner market research report includes a detailed segmentation by category, product, distribution channel, end-user, geography. The cordless vacuum cleaners, specifically designed for floor cleaning, occupy the market's highest share. For instance, In March 2021, Eufy launched a handstick cordless vacuum cleaner for floor cleaning in India. The growth of residential sectors in developing countries such as China, India, and others is expected to boost cordless vacuum cleaners' demand. North America and Europe are significant markets for floor-specific cordless vacuum cleaners due to their high purchasing power and higher living standards.
The rising electricity and labor costs in countries such as Germany, the UK, and others drive the upright vacuum cleaner market. Residential vacuum cleaners are expected to generate high revenue in the upright market. Bagged upright vacuums are very hygienic and enhancing the demand for these products across the globe. The growing concern towards sustainability and environment-friendly products is projected to boost the demand for this vacuum cleaner year on year.
The online distribution channel in the cordless vacuum cleaner is significantly growing across all regions. Various vendors such as Eufy, Karcher, and others expand their presence to other countries by collaborating with other e-commerce channels in the global cordless vacuum cleaner market. The huge discounts provided in the online media attract consumers to buy these products through online channels. The rising tech-savvy population is giving a boost to online sales during the forecast period.
Developing countries such as India, China, and others are growing rapidly, and huge investments are taking place in these countries for the application of cordless vacuum cleaners. The advent of COVID-19 and several measures taken by governments of emerging economies are expected to be key factors driving the demand for cordless vacuum cleaners in commercial spaces. The global commercial vacuum market is growing at a CAGR of 11. 05%.
Competitive Landscape
Dyson, Electrolux, LG, TTI Group, SharkNinja, Bissell, and others offer cordless vacuum cleaners in the global market. The key market players compete in various rounds, such as introducing new products, technology, and online presence. The constant innovation and development of new products are making the competition among the vendors more intense. Most key vendors focus on the European and North American markets to gain growth opportunities in the market. Vendors incorporate several innovative features in cordless vacuum devices such as floor sensing, battery sensing, and filter sensing technology to gain a competitive advantage.
Key Questions Answered:
- How big is the vacuum cleaner industry?
- What is the growth rate of the North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market?
- Who are the key players in the cordless vacuum cleaner market?
- Who are the major end-user segments in the cordless vacuum cleaner market?
- What are the technological advancements in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Category
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Raw Material Insights
7.3 Impact Of COVID-19
7.3.1 Supply Side
7.3.2 Demand Side
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 HEPA Filter And Anti-Allergen Technology
8.2 Advent of Smart Vacuum Cleaners
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Disposable Income and Urbanization
9.2 Rising Single Residential Ownership
9.3 Internet Shaping Purchasing Behavior
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost of The Product
10.2 Upgradation of Products
10.3 Availability of Counterfeit Products
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Category
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Floor
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market by Geography
12.4 Window and Pool
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Others
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Geography
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Upright
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Canister
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Stick
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
13.6 Handheld
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market by Geography
13.7 Others
13.7.1 Backpack: Market Overview
13.7.2 Robotic: Market Overview
13.7.3 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.4 Market by Geography
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Online
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Residential
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Impact of COVID-19
15.3.4 Market by Geography
15.3.5 Indoor: Market Size and Forecast
15.3.6 Outdoor: Market Size and Forecast
15.4 Commercial
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.4.4 Hospital: Market Size & Forecast
15.4.5 Shopping Malls: Market Size & Forecast
15.4.6 Impact of COVID-19
15.4.7 Retail Stores: Market Size & Forecast
15.4.8 Others: Market Size & Forecast
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
18 Europe
19 APAC
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Dyson
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Electrolux
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strengths
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 Gtech
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.3.3 Key Strategies
23.3.4 Key Strengths
23.3.5 Key Opportunities
23.4 LG
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.4.3 Key Strategies
23.4.4 Key Strengths
23.4.5 Key Opportunities
23.5 Midea Group
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.5.1 Key Strategies
23.5.2 Key Strengths
23.5.3 Key Opportunities
23.6 Panasonic
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offerings
23.6.3 Key Strategies
23.6.4 Key Strengths
23.6.5 Key Opportunities
23.7 Samsung
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Product Offerings
23.7.3 Key Strategies
23.7.4 Key Strengths
23.7.5 Key Opportunities
23.8 TTI Group
23.8.1 Business Overview
23.8.2 Product Offerings
23.8.3 Key Strategies
23.8.4 Key Strengths
23.8.5 Key Opportunities
23.9 Whirlpool
23.9.1 Business Overview
23.9.2 Product Offerings
23.9.3 Key Strategies
23.9.4 Key Strengths
23.9.5 Key Opportunities
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Bissell
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 Daewoo
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 Deerma
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 Dreame
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 GlenDimplex
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 Karcher
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 Kent
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 Moosoo
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 Neato Robotics
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 Nilfisk
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 Numatic International
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 ProTeam
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 Puppyoo
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 Roidmi
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 SharkNinja
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 Simplicity
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 Tennant
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 Tineco
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 Tornado
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 Vorwerk
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
