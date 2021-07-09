New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103725/?utm_source=GNW

, and Sanofi.



The global gynecology drugs market is expected to grow from $22.22 billion in 2020 to $24.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.07%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in gynecological disorders among women and rising cases of gynecological cancer. The market is expected to reach $31.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.05%.



The gynecology drugs market consists of sales of gynecology drugs services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture gynecology drugs which are used to treat gynecological diseases which includes conditions affecting the uterus, ovaries, and their appendages.



The main types of therapeutics in gynecology drugs are hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy.Hormonal therapy is a treatment that adds, blocks or removes hormones to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells that need hormones to grow.



Non hormonal therapy involves the usage of anti- infective, anti-inflammatory agents, lubricants, moistures, antidepressants, gabapentin, clonidine and others. Gynecology drugs are used for gynecology cancers, menopausal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception and others and distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally which is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of gynecological drugs companies.Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.



For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses range of techniques and treatments for gynecological cancer.Many of herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, example Curcumin, Holy Basil are said to inhibit the growth of cancerous cells and Ayurvedic gynecological procedures like Agnikarma helps treat cervical erosion.



This growing adoption of alternative treatments is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.



In January 2020, India based capital market company True North announced the acquisition of India based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gynecology business in India and Nepal for $16.2 million (INR 115 crore). Through this acquisition, True North aims at further growing the gynecology portfolio of Glenmark and expanding presence in multiple geographies.



The rise in number of women suffering from ovarian cancer would drive the growth of the global gynecological drugs market.For instance, according to Globocan, it is estimated that the global incidence of ovarian cancer will increase from 295,414 in 2018 to 434,184 by 2040.



The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer would boost the market for gynecological drugs in the forecast period.



Drug manufacturers are investing in developing personalized cancer vaccines, including gynecological cancers, and few have reached clinical trial phases.Pharmaceutical companies are combining genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments that are designed to treat specific patients.



For instance, in 2016, Merck, an American pharmaceutical company collaborated with Moderna Therapeutics, an American biotech company pioneer of messenger RNA Therapeutics to develop and commercialize novel messenger RNA (mRNA)-based personalized cancer vaccines.In 2019, Moderna announced the result from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with both resected (adjuvant) and unresected (advanced) solid tumors.



The results were positive when mRNA mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157, given alone or in combination with Merck pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). Currently the vaccine is in phase 2 clinical trial.



The countries covered in the gynecology drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



