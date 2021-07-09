World Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2021, with AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Arcadis, WSP Global Inc and Tetra Tech

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the environmental consulting services ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The environmental consulting services market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider environmental consulting services market, and compares it with other markets.
It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global environmental consulting services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Key report benefits:
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48+ geographies.
- Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
- Identify growth segments for investment.
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
- Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
- Benchmark performance against key competitors.
- Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Site Remediation Consulting Services; Other Environmental Consulting Services; Water and Waste Management Consulting Services; Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence
2) By End User: Government & Regulators; Energy and Utilities; Mining, Manufacturing and Process Industries; Infrastructure and Development; Others
Companies Mentioned: AECOM; Amec Foster Wheeler; Arcadis; WSP Global INC.; Tetra Tech
Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees
Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam
Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Environmental Consulting Services indicators comparison.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Environmental Consulting Services Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Environmental Consulting Services Market Characteristics
8. Environmental Consulting Services Market, Supply Chain Analysis
9. Environmental Consulting Services Market Service Analysis - Service Examples
10. Environmental Consulting Services Market Customer Information
11. Environmental Consulting Services Market Trends And Strategies
12. Impact Of COVID-19 On Environmental Consulting Services Market
13. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Size And Growth
14. Environmental Consulting Services Market, Regional Analysis
15. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation
16. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
17. Asia-Pacific Environmental Consulting Services Market
18. Western Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market
19. Eastern Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market
20. North America Environmental Consulting Services Market
21. South America Environmental Consulting Services Market
22. Middle East Environmental Consulting Services Market
23. Africa Environmental Consulting Services Market
24. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Competitive Landscape
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Environmental Consulting Services Market
26. Market Background: Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market
27. Global Environmental Consulting Services Opportunities And Strategies
28. Environmental Consulting Services Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- AECOM
- Amec Foster Wheeler
- Arcadis
- WSP GLOBAL INC.
- Tetra Tech
- Cardno
- Stantec
- Environmental Resources Management
- Mott Macdonald Group Limited
- SWECO AB
- Atkins China Limited
- China Hong Kong Ecology Consultants Limited
- ESD China Limited (ESD)
- Enviro Analysts & Engineers Private Limited
- Swan Environmental Private Limited
- SUEZ Environment Consulting
- Environment Support Group
- IL & FS Ecosmart Limited
- SMS Envocare Limited
- ABC Technolabs India Pvt Ltd.
- Yekom Consulting Engineers
- Environmental Remediation and Financial Services LLC
- Pre Consultants bv
- Japan NUS CO Ltd
- 2ETW Consulting Services
- E3 Environmental Consultants
- Dornier Consulting GmbH
- Certio Medio Ambiente
- GHD
- RPS Group
- Ramboll Group
- Green Partners
- Golder Associates
- Environmental Consulting & Planning Ltd
- TRANSFER Consultancy
- Essencis
- WesTech Engineering, Inc.
- International Gulf Engineering Consultancy Bureau LLC (IGB)
- Bee`ah Company
- Yekom Consulting Engineers
- Ramz Environmental Consultants
- Purity Drop LLC
- Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)
- SHEMS Environmental Consultants
- Bin Seddiq International and Solutions for Environmental Consultancy (SEC)
- IBIS Consulting
- NSOVO
- ERM
- ESG Africa
- Acer Africa
- The Nature Conservation Corporation
- Anchor Environmental
- Afzelia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwhwki
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.