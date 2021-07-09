World Outlook for Non-Graphene 2D Materials 2021, with Profiles of 2D Materials Producers and Suppliers

The "The Global Market for Non-Graphene 2D Materials" report

Due to its exceptional transport, mechanical and thermal properties, graphene has been at the forefront of nanomaterials research over the past few years. Its development has enabled researchers to explore other 2D layered materials, such as the transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD), a wide variety of oxides and nitrides and clays.

Several types are now commercially available from advanced materials producers.

This report covers:

  • Properties of 2D materials.
  • Applications of 2D materials.
  • Addressable markets for 2D materials.
  • Production and pricing of 2D materials.
  • Profiles of 2D materials producers and suppliers.

2D materials covered in this report include:

  • transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD).
  • hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN).
  • MXenes.
  • borophene.
  • phosphorene.
  • graphitic carbon nitride.
  • germanene.
  • graphane.
  • graphdiyne.
  • stanene/tinene.
  • tungsten diselenide.
  • rhenium disulfide.
  • diamene.
  • silicene.
  • antimonene.
  • indium selenide.
  • layered double hydroxides.


