Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global spray drying equipment market is expected to grow from $4.35 billion in 2020 to $4.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.58%. The growth in mainly due to increase in ready-to-eat food products, high consumption of processed food and increasing technological advancements in the market. The market is expected to reach $6.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.58%.



The spray drying equipment market consists of sales of spray dryers and related equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of different types of spray dryers for different industries.Spray drying is a way of quickly drying a liquid or slurry into a dry powder with a hot flame.



Spray drying equipment is widely used in foods, pharmaceuticals, plastic resins, ceramics, and the chemical industry.



The main types of spray drying equipment are rotary atomizers, nozzle atomizers, fluidized, centrifugal, others.Rotary atomizers spray dryer uses a high-speed rotating wheel, disk, or cup to ejection liquid at high speed to the boundary, creating a hollow cone spray.



Nozzle atomizers are used to produce a fine spray from a liquid by using a high pressure which forces fluid through a small nozzle.Fluidized spray dryer uses a technology that involves spraying shell material into solution or hot melt form onto solid particles that are suspended in a stream of heated gases.



Centrifugal spray dryer uses a rotating disc or wheel to break the liquid stream into droplets which transforms liquid material into powdery or granulated solid material.The various types of flow in a spray dryer include co-current, counter-current, mixed.



Spray drying equipment is used in different sectors including food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others.



North America was the largest region in the spray drying equipment market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to record fastest growth over the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



High maintenance cost of spray drying equipment is expected to limit the growth of the market in the historic period.The high energy and pressure requirements add to the overhead costs.



Moreover, spray dryers also have high maintenance costs, mostly for the nozzles used. Thus, high maintenance costs restricted the growth of the market.



In March 2021, Rockwell Automation Inc., a USA-based advanced automation and information management company, and Tetra Pak announced a strategic partnership for delivering data-driven technology for cheese and powder solutions. Tetra Pak latest powder Plant Booster Solution would be bundled with Rockwell Automation Model Predictive Control (MPC) and its PlantPAx and Pavilion8 MPC technology. The combination of Rockwell Automation digital technology and Tetra Pak food application expertise is likely to help producers for adopting demand-driven manufacturing for cost-effective and quick production. Tetra Pak is a Switzerland-based food packaging and processing company.



An increase in the consumption of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is expected to propel the growth of the spray drying equipment market during the forecast period.Spray drying technologies are becoming increasingly common with packaged food producers.



Thus, with spray drying being used by manufacturers of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, the increase in their consumption is expected to boost the growth of the spray drying equipment market.



Increasing collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the spray drying equipment market.Major companies are collaborating for advancing product performance, increasing production capabilities, expanding market share and developing new products.



For instance, in March 2021, Sweden based Tetra Pak announced partnership Rockwell Automation based in US to advance performance for powder manufacturers starting with evaporation and spray drying. This collaboration is expected to develop new Powder Plant Booster™ solution, that would be packaged with Rockwell Automation Model Predictive Control (MPC) and its Pavilion8® and PlantPAx® MPC technology.



The countries covered in the spray drying equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



