Peristaltic Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global peristaltic pumps market is expected to grow from $1.24 billion in 2020 to $1.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to growing application of peristaltic pumps in medical, food and beverages, chemical processing industries and increase in investments in water and wastewater treatment sector. The market is expected to reach $1.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.36%.



The peristaltic pumps market consists of sales of peristaltic pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture peristaltic pumps.A peristaltic pump, also known as a roller pump, is a positive displacement pump that moves the fluid at a constant speed regardless of pressure at inlet end and can be used to pump a wide range of fluids.



The fluid is stored within a flexible hose or tube fitted inside the pump casing.



The main types of peristaltic pumps include peristaltic tube pumps and peristaltic hose pumps.Low-pressure pumps, also known as peristaltic tube pumps, have dry casings and non-reinforced casings and use rollers to provide compressive power.



The different types of the products include fixed speed pumps, variable speed pumps and has the discharge capacity ranging up to 30 pound per square inch (psi), 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi, above 200 psi. It is implemented in wide range of verticals such as pharmaceutical and medical, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemical processing, mining, pulp and paper and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in peristaltic pumps market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The technological advancements are shaping the peristaltic pumps market.Peristaltic pumps manufacturing companies are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions for peristaltic pumps with increased accuracy, and ability to pump fluids at low pressures.



For instance, in January 2020, a US based Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC launched Reglo Peristaltic Pump Series that are built to be extremely accurate low-flow (100 mL/min) models with MasterflexLive technology and compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 regulations.The combination of features intends to provide a fluid handling experience that is connected, responsive, strong, and stable.



In March 2016, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, a UK-based manufacturer of positive displacement pumps launched 530 series peristaltic pumps for upstream and downstream bioprocessing tasks with high precession and accuracy.



In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand, a US based industrial manufacturing company acquired Albin Pump for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to expand technical capabilities of Ingersoll Rand in peristaltic pumps and expected to accelerate the expansion of the company into electrically powered positive displacement pumps.



Albin Pump is a France based peristaltic pump manufacturing company.



The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the peristaltic pumps market in the forecast period.Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects.



Peristaltic pumps are the preferred pump for dosing sodium hypochlorite due to its highly accurate metered flow, which is used in wastewater treatment to destroy bacteria. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment propels the growth of the peristaltic pumps market.



The countries covered in the Peristaltic Pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

