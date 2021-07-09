Global Microplate Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Use of Microplate Readers for Virus Detection Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microplate Systems Market by Product (Microplate Reader (Multi-mode, Single-mode), Microplate Washer, Microplate Accessories), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics) & End User (Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microplate systems market size is projected to reach USD 1,170 million by 2026 from USD 927 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing focus on miniaturization, and the growing prevalence of diseases

Microplate readers segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the microplate systems market is segmented into microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers, and microplate accessories & software. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing focus on drug discovery, and the rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Drug Discovery segment to register the highest growth in the microplate systems market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the microplate systems market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics and proteomics research, and other applications The drug discovery segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the microplate systems market during the forecast period. The need for high-/ultra-high-throughput screening and reduced time-to-market for drugs are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the microplate systems market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing focus on research-related funding activities by government organizations that are expected to assist with drug discovery and development processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microplate Systems Market Overview

4.2 Microplate Systems Market, by Application

4.3 North America: Microplate Systems Market, by Product and Country, 2020

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Microplate Systems Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Miniaturization

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Microplate Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Microplate Readers for Virus Detection

5.2.3.2 Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.3.3 Potential for Microplate Systems in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Rental Agreements

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4.1 Microplate Systems Market

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Ecosystem Analysis

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.14.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Microplate Systems Manufacturers

5.14.2 Revenue Shift for Microplate Systems

6 Microplate Systems Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microplate Readers

6.2.1 Multi-Mode Microplate Readers

6.2.1.1 Filter-Based Readers

6.2.1.1.1 Filter-Based Readers are Less Expensive and More Sensitive Than Monochromator-Based Microplate Readers - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.1.2 Monochromator-Based Readers

6.2.1.2.1 Advantages of Monochromator-Based Readers to Drive Market Growth

6.2.1.3 Hybrid Readers

6.2.1.3.1 Hybrid Readers Bring High Flexibility, Sensitivity, and Convenience to Laboratories - Key Factors Supporting Market Growth

6.2.2 Single-Mode Microplate Readers

6.2.2.1 Fluorescence Plate Readers

6.2.2.1.1 Better Sensitivity and Application Range of Fluorescence Readers to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Absorbance Plate Readers

6.2.2.2.1 Absorbance Readers Help Researchers Gather Data on the Biological or Chemical Features of the Test Substance - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.2.3 Luminescence Plate Readers

6.2.2.3.1 Highly Efficient Conversion of Chemical Energy to Light Makes Luminescent Readers a Popular Choice

6.3 Microplate Pipetting Systems and Dispensers

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of High-Throughput Screening to Drive Market Growth

6.4 Microplate Washers

6.4.1 Technological Advancements in Microplate Washers Will Support Market Growth in the Coming Years

6.5 Microplate Accessories & Software

6.5.1 Microplate Accessories & Software Account for the Smallest Share of the Microplate Systems Market

7 Microplate Systems Market, by Application

8 Microplate Systems Market, by End-user

9 Microplate Systems Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Danaher Corporation

11.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.1.3 Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.1.6 Tecan

11.1.7 Corning Inc.

11.1.8 Lonza Inc.

11.1.9 Bmg Labtech

11.1.10 Promega Corporation

11.1.11 Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.Kg

11.1.12 Biochrom

11.1.13 Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd.

11.1.14 Bruker Corporation

11.1.15 Dynex Technologies

11.2 Start-Up/SME Players

11.2.1 Accuris Instruments

11.2.2 Biohit Oyj

11.2.3 Ctk Biotech, Inc.

11.2.4 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

11.2.5 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

11.2.6 Hudson Robotics

11.2.7 Jasco

11.2.8 Micro Lab Instruments

11.2.9 Mindray

11.2.10 Ltek Corporation

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94ttx4